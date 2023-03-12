Site News

NCAA March Madness Bracket: Who’s In and Who’s Out

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz 1472191748
rsz 1472191748

The Selection Committee took to their yearly task this Sunday in preparation for the NCAA Tournament, and as always, there were surprises and snubs to be had across the board.

The NCAA Tournament Is Set — Which Teams Are In and Which Teams Are Out?

rsz 389a3269

There were little fireworks at the top. The four number 1 seeds were somewhat predictable, even after two of them lost in their conference tournament finals over the weekend. Alabama, Houston, Purdue, and Kansas will be at the top of their respective regions, with the Crimson Tide holding the stature as the #1 overall.

But what about at the bottom of the list? What were the tough decisions that the committee had to make for the Last Four In and First Four Out?

Last Four Teams In:

The teams that were considered the Last Four In will all take part in the “First Four” mini-tournament that will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Arizona State came up short in the Pac-12 Tournament, but apparently had a strong enough resume to qualify. They played against 5 teams ranked in the top-10 throughout the year, and while they were only victorious once, the rest of their performances were enough of a showing.

They’ll play against the Nevada Wolfpack, who started off the season strong but are limping into the tournament. They were bounced in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament by San Jose State, after dropping the final two games of the regular season to Wyoming and UNLV.

The other 11-seed matchup will be between Mississippi State and Pittsburgh. Both teams were defeated in their conference championship games by the eventual winners, and they ‘ll battle for the right to play against Iowa State in the first round of the official tournament.

First Four Teams Out:

Two ACC teams find themselves in the First Four Out. The North Carolina Tar Heels began the season as the number one team in the country, but failed miserably to live up to expectations. They lost five of six games in early February, which ultimately cost them their spot in the tournament.

But there was another moment in the season that may have helped get the Heels into the Big Dance had things gone differently. UNC had a matchup with Alabama early in the season, the team that would go on to be the #1 overall seed in the entire tournament. The game back in November featured four overtime periods, and the Crimson Tide were able to edge out the Heels for what was one of the most pivotal games of the season.

Clemson finished the season at an up and down pace after an impressive run around the start of the New Year, but their chances were dashed when they lost to Virginia in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Rutgers and Oklahoma State join them on the outside looking in, the latter of whom are considered by many to be the biggest snubs of the NCAA Tournament.

Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
ufc285
Site News

LATEST How To Bet On UFC 285 In RI | Rhode Island Online Sports Betting Sites

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In NJ | New Jersey Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best New Jersey sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in New Jersey. Including UFC free bets and…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In TN | Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best Tennessee sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in Tennessee. Including UFC free bets and how to…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In WY | Wyoming Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OR | Oregon Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In PA | Pennsylvania Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OH | Ohio Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
Arrow to top