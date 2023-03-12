NCAA Bracket Released: Alabama, Kansas Among #1 Seeds

Conference tournaments around the nation wrapped up over the weekend, and the NCAA Tournament field is set after Selection Sunday.

NCAA Tournament Set — Alabama, Kansas Are Among #1 Seeds

The number one overall seed will be the Alabama Crimson Tide, who finished the season strong despite their stretch run being overshadowed by the murder case that followed star forward Brandon Miller. Alabama won seven of their final eight games, including two wins over ranked opponents in the SEC Tournament.

The Crimson Tide will play in the South Region, and will take on the winner of Texas A&M Corpus Christi and South East Missouri State. Arizona is the #2 seed in this bracket, and Baylor the third.

The Kansas Jayhawks will be the #1 seed in the West Region, and the only blue-blood school to get a number 1 designation is doing a bit of limping going into the tournament. They fell well short in the Big 12 Tournament Championship, losing by 20 points to Texas, and did so without head coach Bill Self, who was hospitalized with an undisclosed condition. He is expected to return for the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas will have a tough go in their region, as their bracket includes the likes of UCLA, Gonzaga, and UConn.

One of the more interesting regions will be the East. It will be headed by Purdue, who finished the season 29-5 and as Big Ten Tournament Champions. Shaka Smart has led his Marquette Golden Eagles to a #2 seed, and Kansas State and Tennessee are numbers 3 and 4. But just behind them are the red-hot Duke Blue Devils, who are peaking at just the right time. The 6th seed in the East is Kentucky.

Kansas coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday and returned home, the school announced. He is expected to rejoin the team this week in advance of the NCAA tournament. https://t.co/5KHFNuwzke — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2023

The final 1 seed will be Houston, who will be the headliner in the Mid-West Region. They came up short in Sunday’s AAC Championship game, which was just their third loss of the season and first since January 22nd. Big 12 Tournament Champion Texas Longhorns will be the #2 seed, and Xavier at #3. The region also includes the likes of Miami FL (#5), and Indiana (#4).

The first two “First Four” games will be played on Tuesday, with the aforementioned matchup of 16 seeds, and a battle of 11 seeds in Pittsburgh and Mississippi State. Both games will be played in Dayton, Ohio.

Betting Guides You May Like