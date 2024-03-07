Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will begin their CONCACAF Champions Cup journey with a Round-of-16 clash against Major League Soccer (MLS) rivals Nashville SC on Thursday night (March 7).

Keep reading to learn all the key information about the upcoming American showdown.

Nashville SC Vs. Inter Miami: Date, Time & Where To Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup Game

Inter Miami will make the trip to GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee to face Nashville SC in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round-of-16 encounter. The game will kick off at 9 P.M. ET / 6 P.M. PT / 8 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Unlike MLS and the Leagues Cup, the CONCACAF Champions Cup will not be live on the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. It will be broadcast in English on Fox Sports 2 (FS2) and in Spanish on TUDN. FS2 is available on Cable TV as well as services like YouTubeTV and FuboTV.

Lionel Messi Availability & Form Guide

Messi is by far the most recognizable player in American soccer, so, it is no surprise that there is a lot of hype surrounding each of Inter Miami’s matches.

Unlike the 2023 campaign, the Argentine has kept injuries at bay and started each of the Herons’ matches this season. We expect him to extend the streak by starting the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old has been on the money in each of the three MLS matches he has played so far this season. He claimed an assist in Inter Miami’s season-opening 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on February 22. Then scored Miami’s only goal in the 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy on February 26. Lastly, he played one of his best games in an Inter Miami shirt against Orlando City, scoring a brace and guiding his team to an emphatic 5-0 victory on March 3.

If the eight-time Ballon d’Or keeps up the good work, Nashville could have a tough time keeping him at bay.

Nashville SC Vs. Inter Miami: Prediction

Nashville has had an indifferent start to the 2024 MLS season, playing out consecutive draws with NY Red Bulls (0-0) and Colorado (1-1). They, however, have shone brightly in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, picking up a massive 7-0 aggregate victory against Moca FC over two legs.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, have had a promising start to the new MLS campaign, with them claiming two wins and a draw in their three outings. Considering the form Messi and Co. have been in lately, Miami will expect to secure a convincing victory over Nashville and position themselves well for next Wednesday’s (March 13) return leg.

We are backing Vice City to bag a 3-1 win in the first leg of their Round-of-16 clash with Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.