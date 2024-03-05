Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Raphinha could be one of the players Barcelona target to raise funds in the summer transfer window.

Raphinha Could Be On The Barcelona Chopping Block, Claims Fabrizio Romano

The Blaugrana are currently well over their wage cap and need to make several changes to their roster to balance the books. They could sell some of their high-value but not integral players this summer to comply with Financial Fair Play and Romano believes Raphinha, 27, could be one of the big names to depart.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist revealed:

“We’ve heard a lot of stories about Raphinha’s future almost ever since he first joined Barcelona from Leeds. Much of it was just normal speculation, but now things could change this summer.

“My information is that Raphinha could be one of the players targeted by clubs in the summer…and at some point, Barca will have to sell some players because of Financial Fair Play. Saudi interest was there already last summer, but from England too.”

Romano concluded by adding:

“Still, no decision has been made on Raphinha just yet, but let’s see what happens as interest is there and some sales will be needed.”

With Lamine Yamal thriving on the right flank, Raphinha has often warmed the bench over the last few months. Xavi is still fond of the player and allows him minutes, but the club is unlikely to pass on the opportunity to sell if the right offer comes along.

Raphinha has played 75 games for the reigning Spanish champions in all competitions so far, scoring 15 times and providing 20 assists.

Premier League & Saudi Clubs Linked With Raphinha

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha played 65 Premier League matches before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2022. He scored 17 times and provided 12 assists for the Whites over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. According to Relovo, Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Brazil international and could make a move for him in the summer. Twenty-time English champions Manchester United were also reportedly scouting Raphinha before the winter transfer window opened on January 1.

Sportive World, meanwhile, believes Raphinha is a person of interest in Saudi Arabia as well. Although the name of the interested club is not yet known, it has been claimed that they would not hesitate to go up to €90 million ($97.6 million) for the right-winger. If that is indeed the case, Barcelona could very well accept the Saudi Arabia bid, knowing Premier League clubs are unlikely to go as high.