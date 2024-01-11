NFL

After 24 seasons in New England, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bill Belichick Patriots pic
Bill Belichick Patriots pic

All great things in life must come to an end at some point and that happened in New England today. After 24 legendary seasons with the Patriots, Bill Belichick and the team have mutually agreed to part ways. This ends one of the greatest runs as a head coach with one single team in NFL history. Nobody will ever come close to having the individual success that Belichick had in New England. 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to break this incredible news early this morning. Bill Belichick built arguably the greatest dynasty in the modern sports era. His success with New England is unmatched compared to any other head coach in league history. Belichick made nine Super Bowls with the Patriots and won six of them. Who will the Patriots turn to in 2024 to try and fill the shoes of the legendary Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick is out as head coach of the New England Patriots after 24 storied seasons


In 24 seasons as the head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick leaves with a 266-121 record. His six Super Bowl wins as a head coach are the most in NFL history. The Patriots won 17 division titles in 24 seasons with Belichick. They won 11 straight from 2009-2019, a league record that still stands. Additionally, Belichick’s 30 career postseason victories are the most by any head coach in league history. His 296 total wins with the Patriots are the second-most all-time by a head coach. Only Chicago’s George Hallas’ (324) has more than Belichick.

The 71-year-old is one of seven coaches in league history to coach 20+ seasons with one single franchise. All six of those other head coaches are in the Hall of Fame and Belichick will be headed there one day. In his time with the Patriots, other teams around the NFL cycled through a number of head coaches. However, Belichick built a model of consistency that teams still try and replicate to this day. His 4-13 record this season was the worst in his tenure with New England. He did leave the Patriots with the #3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.


Bill Belichick’s success in New England cannot be mentioned without talking about Tom Brady. The pair dominated the NFL for 20+ seasons and had one of the greatest runs in the modern sports era. Belichick would not have the success he had if not for Brady being his QB for all those years. He established a winning culture in New England and turned it into one of the greatest dynasties in all of sports. We’ll have to wait and see if Belichick is calling it a carer or if he has intentions on coaching next season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 22127233 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Who Is Going To Win NFL Defensive Player Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2024
Bill Belichick Patriots pic
NFL
After 24 seasons in New England, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 11 2024

All great things in life must come to an end at some point and that happened in New England today. After 24 legendary seasons with the Patriots, Bill Belichick and…

Wink Martindale Giants pic
NFL
Wink Martindale and the New York Giants have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 11 2024

When the regular season ends in the NFL, the following week is when a lot of coaches are fired. We’ve seen several head coaches let go in the past few…

USATSI 22128564 168397130 lowres
NFL
Who Is Going To Win NFL MVP? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2024
rsz dolphins v jets mjo 34
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa Started All 17 Games For The Miami Dolphins In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 10 2024
rsz towx6pa2wqi6thmopzs6zc3g2a
NFL
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Could Be One Of The Coldest Games In NFL History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 10 2024
mike williams los angeles chargers 03 08 1000x6001 1
NFL
Mike Williams Ahead Of Schedule In His ACL Rehab
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 10 2024
Arrow to top