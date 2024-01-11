All great things in life must come to an end at some point and that happened in New England today. After 24 legendary seasons with the Patriots, Bill Belichick and the team have mutually agreed to part ways. This ends one of the greatest runs as a head coach with one single team in NFL history. Nobody will ever come close to having the individual success that Belichick had in New England.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to break this incredible news early this morning. Bill Belichick built arguably the greatest dynasty in the modern sports era. His success with New England is unmatched compared to any other head coach in league history. Belichick made nine Super Bowls with the Patriots and won six of them. Who will the Patriots turn to in 2024 to try and fill the shoes of the legendary Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick is out as head coach of the New England Patriots after 24 storied seasons

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Patriots are moving on and so is the greatest coach of all time. Bill Belichick won’t be New England’s coach in 2024, per me and @TomPelissero, as his celebrated 24-year tenure, one that included 6 Super Bowl wins, is over. A new era awaits. pic.twitter.com/QRqfe2lkHh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2024



In 24 seasons as the head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick leaves with a 266-121 record. His six Super Bowl wins as a head coach are the most in NFL history. The Patriots won 17 division titles in 24 seasons with Belichick. They won 11 straight from 2009-2019, a league record that still stands. Additionally, Belichick’s 30 career postseason victories are the most by any head coach in league history. His 296 total wins with the Patriots are the second-most all-time by a head coach. Only Chicago’s George Hallas’ (324) has more than Belichick.

The 71-year-old is one of seven coaches in league history to coach 20+ seasons with one single franchise. All six of those other head coaches are in the Hall of Fame and Belichick will be headed there one day. In his time with the Patriots, other teams around the NFL cycled through a number of head coaches. However, Belichick built a model of consistency that teams still try and replicate to this day. His 4-13 record this season was the worst in his tenure with New England. He did leave the Patriots with the #3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

All I can say…. Thank you Bill Belichick. Greatest Coach of All Time. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/UQWPpqAD4f — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) January 11, 2024



Bill Belichick’s success in New England cannot be mentioned without talking about Tom Brady. The pair dominated the NFL for 20+ seasons and had one of the greatest runs in the modern sports era. Belichick would not have the success he had if not for Brady being his QB for all those years. He established a winning culture in New England and turned it into one of the greatest dynasties in all of sports. We’ll have to wait and see if Belichick is calling it a carer or if he has intentions on coaching next season.