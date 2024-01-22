NFL

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be playing in their sixth-straight AFC Championship game

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic 1
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic 1

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were on the road to face Josh Allen and the Bills in the Divisional round. It was their third matchup in the playoffs since the 2021 postseason. Kansas City took both of those previous two contests. This time, Mahomes and the Chiefs were on the road this time to face the Bills. As expected it was a back-and-forth game between Kansas City and Buffalo. 

In the end, a missed field goal by Tyler Bass would give the Chiefs a 27-24 win. With that victory, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are advancing to their sixth-straight AFC Championship game. The two-time league MVP continues to add to his elite resume. Kansas City has a chance to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five postseasons.

The Chiefs will be playing in their sixth-straight AFC Championship game this Sunday vs. Baltimore


Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest QB of all time. However, the new generation of NFL fans might think it’s Patrick Mahomes. The 28-year-old is certainly giving Brady a run for his money early on in his postseason career. Mahomes has been the starter for six seasons in Kansas City. He’s made the AFC Championship game every season. The two-time league MVP is hands down the best QB in the NFL and his talent level is unmatched.

Unlike years past, the Chiefs will be playing the AFC Championship game at home this season. Baltimore is the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs and that’s who Kansas City will face. Mahomes and the Chiefs have played each of their five previous AFC Championship games at Arrowhead Stadium. This Sunday, they will be on the road at M&T Bank Stadium to face Lamar Jackson.


The Chiefs had a lot of doubters early on in the season and some questioned if they could get to this point. Kansas City’s offense hasn’t been as explosive as in years past. Luckily, their defense is the best they’ve had in the last six seasons and has helped carry the team during the postseason. In their first playoff game of 2024, they let up just seven points to the Dolphins. Kansas City’s game vs. Buffalo was harder, but their defense still made enough plays to win. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be on the road this Sunday to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic 1
NFL

LATEST Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be playing in their sixth-straight AFC Championship game

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
Sean Desai Eagles pic
NFL
Philadelphia has fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai after one season with the Eagles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024

During the 2023 regular season, a lot went wrong for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team was just not the same juggernaut in the second half of the year. Philadelphia ended…

Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL
49ers Injury Report: Deebo Samuel (shoulder) could miss the NFC Championship game this Sunday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024

With a 12-5 record in the regular season, the 49ers had the best record in the NFC. That earned them a bye in the opening round of the playoffs. After…

aab67c0c5a1a010dacae60e02e0a43f6
NFL
NFL: Chiefs Players Wave Goodbye To Buffalo Fans After Downing Bills Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
rsz dvmqckbw0g9ip0ykytzu
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
USATSI 21935054 168397130 lowres
NFL
Everygame NFL Betting Offer: $500 Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 21 2024
USATSI 22294779 168397130 lowres
NFL
Bovada NFL Betting Offer: $750 Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 21 2024
Arrow to top