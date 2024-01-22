On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were on the road to face Josh Allen and the Bills in the Divisional round. It was their third matchup in the playoffs since the 2021 postseason. Kansas City took both of those previous two contests. This time, Mahomes and the Chiefs were on the road this time to face the Bills. As expected it was a back-and-forth game between Kansas City and Buffalo.

In the end, a missed field goal by Tyler Bass would give the Chiefs a 27-24 win. With that victory, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are advancing to their sixth-straight AFC Championship game. The two-time league MVP continues to add to his elite resume. Kansas City has a chance to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five postseasons.

The Chiefs will be playing in their sixth-straight AFC Championship game this Sunday vs. Baltimore

Patrick Mahomes: 6 years as a starter

Patrick Mahomes: 6 years as a starter

6 trips to the AFC Championship



Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest QB of all time. However, the new generation of NFL fans might think it’s Patrick Mahomes. The 28-year-old is certainly giving Brady a run for his money early on in his postseason career. Mahomes has been the starter for six seasons in Kansas City. He’s made the AFC Championship game every season. The two-time league MVP is hands down the best QB in the NFL and his talent level is unmatched.

Unlike years past, the Chiefs will be playing the AFC Championship game at home this season. Baltimore is the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs and that’s who Kansas City will face. Mahomes and the Chiefs have played each of their five previous AFC Championship games at Arrowhead Stadium. This Sunday, they will be on the road at M&T Bank Stadium to face Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens will host the Chiefs next Sunday in the AFC Championship, after KC beats the Bills. M&T Bank Stadium is one of the two places Patrick Mahomes says he's had to use a silent count before because his offense linemen couldn't hear him



The Chiefs had a lot of doubters early on in the season and some questioned if they could get to this point. Kansas City’s offense hasn’t been as explosive as in years past. Luckily, their defense is the best they’ve had in the last six seasons and has helped carry the team during the postseason. In their first playoff game of 2024, they let up just seven points to the Dolphins. Kansas City’s game vs. Buffalo was harder, but their defense still made enough plays to win. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be on the road this Sunday to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line.