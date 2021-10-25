Live horse racing streaming has something for everyone this Monday, 25 October, with QuinnBet providing the service. This permits any punters with an account to watch and bet on horse racing live streaming all day every day. New customers that sign up receive a £25 risk free bet for their trouble too.

As Mondays go, this is a busy one with six live horse racing streaming options across the British Isles. Whether it’s the Flat, jumps or All-Weather action you like, QuinnBet has it covered with opportunities to watch and bet on horse racing throughout the year. Redcar is the first of those half-a-dozen cards to kick things off today.

Galway in Ireland and Leicester also boast Flat turf horse racing live streaming action. For fans of the jumps, Wexford and Ayr serve up intriguing contests. Later on, the All-Weather meeting at Newcastle rounds off a day where equine competition comes fast and furious from three of the four corners of the UK and Ireland. Get the lowdown on the highlights from today’s live horse racing streaming below:

Live Stream Monday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

All of the leading horse racing betting sites know that the Listed 2m 7f M.W. Hickey Memorial Chase at Wexford (3:30) is the big National Hunt event today. Minella Indo, who went on to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory in the spring, took this 12 months ago. His trainer, Henry De Bromhead runs Eklat De Rire seeking back-to-back winners of the race. That horse carries top weight around Wexford, but fell when last in action.

Opposition includes Irish Grand National Trial winner The Big Dog for Peter Fahey, who has saddled two winners of this in the last five years. John Patrick Ryan’s likeable mare Fairyhill Run has bottom weight, meanwhile. She could outrun her odds if handling the heavy ground. Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud took this two years ago with Champagne Classic, so their representative Conflated commands respect. He seeks compensation for an early unseat in the Kerry National last month.

There is plenty more besides the M.W. Hickey Memorial Chase on top live horse racing streaming sites such as QuinnBet. Get access to their streams today by following these instructions:

Register with QuinnBet Log in to the account Make a deposit Find the Horse Racing page Pick out the races of interest Click Watch and stream live

See the Latest Live Horse Racing Streams on Quinnbet

Monday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 25 October

Redcar – first race 13:00 BST

Wexford – first race 13:10 BST

Ayr – first race 13:20 BST

Galway – first race 13:35 BST

Leicester – first race 13:40 BST

Newcastle – first race 16:55 BST

Horse Racing Free Bet – Half of Losses Refunded as a Free Bet up to £25

All SportsLens readers can take advantage of the QuinnBet new customer offer and get half of their losses back from the first day’s betting as a free bet. Join them and make a deposit to the account, then place a bet on horse racing or any eligible market at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). If there are losses in the account at the end of that first day, then half of those come back to you as a Free Bet of up to £25. New customers also get 100 Free Spins for the Grand Spinn slot in QuinnBet’s online casino as part of the welcome bonus.

Place at least three bets and, provided one of those is a £10 wager at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and the account balance is up, receive a £5 Free Bet plus those Free Spins. First deposits made with Skrill and Neteller are ineligible for the new customer offer, though, and further T&Cs apply.

Join QuinnBet to Get 50% of Losses Back up to a £25 Free Bet