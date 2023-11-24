Soccer

Mikel Arteta Confirms Out-Of-Favor Arsenal Star Will Play In Premier League Clash With Brentford

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Aaron Ramsdale will be the goalkeeper of choice when his side take on Brentford this weekend.

Arsenal will make the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium for their Premier League meeting with Brentford on Saturday evening (November 25). With league leaders Manchester City hosting second-placed Liverpool on Saturday, third-placed Gunners could get the opportunity to leapfrog the pair and land at the summit.

Arteta To Pick Ramsdale Over Raya In Important Arsenal Outing

The match against Brentford is an important one for the north Londoners, and Arteta has chosen to give Ramsdale the vote of confidence. The 24-year-old has lost his place in the team since Arsenal signed David Raya on loan from Brentford, with Arteta opting to deploy his countryman in the league as well as the UEFA Champion League.

Speaking to the press on Friday, the Spanish tactician stated the Englishman would finally return in goal in the Premier League this weekend, marking his first appearance in the competition since September 3.

When asked if he had detected an improvement in Ramsdale’s spirits, Arteta said (via Metro):

No, I think every player is willing to play. They’re all excited to play.

They’re always expecting to play. Sometimes there’s disappointment the day before or a few hours before the match, but every player is willing to play.

Although the England international will get an opportunity to make his mark, Arteta refrained from confirming whether or not he would keep his place in next week’s Champions League meeting with RC Lens.

When asked if saving two penalties against Brentford would guarantee Ramsdale’s place in the starting XI against Lens, Arteta said:

Hopefully he doesn’t need to stop two penalties and he does have an amazing game.”

Ramsdale’s Record Against Brentford

Ramsdale has faced Brentford four times in his career so far — thrice in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup. The England goalkeeper has yet to taste defeat against the Bees, with him winning three of those games and drawing once. He has conceded two goals in four games against Brentford and kept a clean sheet.

