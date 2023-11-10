Soccer

5 Teams With Most Successive Home Wins In Champions League History: Manchester United Claim 3rd Spot

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo With The UCL Trophy
Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo With The UCL Trophy

Winning the UEFA Champions League is pretty much the ultimate objective for every European soccer club. However, thanks to the high degree of difficulty, only a handful of teams have managed to do so since the tournament’s inauguration in the 1955-56 season.

To conquer a tournament of such magnitude, it is important to make the most of the home advantage, as it greatly boosts the chances of progression. Below, we will take a look at five European powerhouses that understand the importance of home dominance, and check out whether or not they managed to lift the trophy with its help. Here are the five teams with the most consecutive home wins in the UEFA Champions League history.

#5 Manchester City – 10 Wins*

Manchester City Have Won Their Last 10 Home Games
Manchester City With The Champions League

Manchester City are the fifth name on the list, having won 10 successive matches at the Etihad Stadium since April 2022. After winning two home games in the 2021-22 season (post-April), City bagged six consecutive victories at the Etihad in the 2022-23 season. The dominance helped them clinch their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy at the end of the campaign.

City have been in sensational form this season as well, winning both their Group G games in their backyard thus far. They beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 in September before securing a 3-0 win over Young Boys in November.

#4 Real Madrid – 11 Wins

Real Madrid Have A Record Of 11 Successive Home Wins
Real Madrid Won The Champions League In 2014

European royalty Real Madrid have won a record 14 Champions League title, but they have not been as consistent at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, stringing up 11 successive home wins. Their most consistent period in the competition came between April 3, 2013, and December 9, 2014.

Los Blancos won their coveted 10th Champions League trophy, aka. ‘La Decima’ in that span. They beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 in the final to clinch the prestigious trophy.

#3 Manchester United – 12 Wins

Manchester United Had 12 Champions League Home Wins Between 2006 And 2008
Manchester United 2008 Champions League

Under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United were a force to be reckoned with. They played an exciting brand of soccer, scored excellent goals, and had the solidity to shut out formidable teams. Between September 13, 2006, and April 29, 2008, the Red Devils bagged 12 consecutive victories in the UEFA Champions League.

The last win in Manchester United’s streak came against Barcelona in the second leg of the 2007-08 Champions League semi-finals. With an aggregate 1-0 win, the Mancunians proceeded to the final, where they beat Premier League rivals Chelsea in the shootout.

#2 Barcelona – 15 Wins

Barcelona Have A Record Of 15 Consecutive Home Wins
Barcelona Celebrating The 2015 UCL Win

Five-time Champions League winners Barcelona are the second team on this exclusive list, having recorded a whopping 15 consecutive home wins. Their memorable reign lasted between September 17, 2014, and March 8, 2017.

During their blistering run, the Blaugrana won their fifth and last UEFA Champions League trophy. They beat the mighty Juventus 3-1 in the 2014-15 UCL final.

#1 Bayern Munich – 16 Wins

Bayern Munich Have Most UCL Wins In History With 16
Bayern Completed The Treble With A Win Over PSG In August 2020

At the summit sit six-time UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich. The Bavarians went on a rampage between September 17, 2014, and February 15, 2017, clinching 16 wins at the Allianz Arena during that time.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich are the only team on this list that failed to lift the Champions League in that period. Real Madrid, who went on to win their 12th Champions League trophy in the 2016-17 season, ended their winning streak in the quarter-finals first leg on April 4, 2017.

