Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the most polarizing and talked-about quarterbacks in the NFL over the last couple of seasons. It started with his stunted development and pundits questioning whether he could actually throw a football or not, to discussions about concussions and whether or not he should even continue his career as a football player.

He proved the doubters wrong, with his performance on the field, anyway. When healthy, Tagovailoa was one of the best and most accurate passers in the NFL last season, leading the league in quarterback rating and averaging the most yards per attempt when it was thought that he couldn’t throw the long ball.

Miami Dolphins Pick Up 5th Year Option On Tua Tagovailoa

“When healthy” was the key, however. Tagovailoa has struggled with injuries throughout both his college and professional careers, and last season’s Dolphins team was adversely affected by his absence and the scramble to find someone to fill his shoes. The questions turned from whether or not he had the skill set to be the quarterback of the future for the Dolphins to whether the team should look to move on from the oft-injured QB.

But it seems as though Miami is ready to double down on their young signal caller. Tagovailoa was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, and it was thought that the Dolphins would use the season to prove that Tua could remain healthy and still perform at a high level if he does.

The front office made a surprising move on Friday when, instead of letting the contract ride out, they picked up the 5th year option on Tagovailoa’s contract, tying him to the team not only for this upcoming season but the next one as well.

The Dolphins picking up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option and guaranteeing his $23.4 million salary for 2024 is the ultimate sign that they don’t have any plans to sign any high-priced quarterbacks this off-season. Tua is their man. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

For the Dolphins, it puts to rest any rumors about going out and acquiring a high-priced, veteran quarterback or calling any out of retirement. There is no denying the success that they had when Tagovailoa was under center in 2022, and they will look to build and capitalize on that performance.

For Tagovailoa, it is job security with the team that drafted him for at least an extra season, and quite a pay raise. He’ll earn $23.2 million during the 2024 season after earning $30.2 million over the previous four years combined.

The Miami Dolphins were one of the most exciting teams in the NFL last season with their high-powered offense, and they are hoping that their improvements on the defense and along the offensive line will help them to get over the hump in the AFC East next season.