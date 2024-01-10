Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims 2 Red Devils Stars Are Very Close To Leaving The Club

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Jadon Sancho and Hannibal Mejbri are close to leaving Manchester United. According to Romano, Sancho will join Borussia Dortmund on loan, while Mejbri will be loaned out to either Sevilla or Everton.

Manchester United And Borussia Dortmund Are In Advanced Talks Over Sancho Deal

Sancho has not played for Manchester United since publicly falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in September. He was initially shunned from the first-team squad before losing access to the first-team training and even dining privileges (as per reports). The England international could reportedly have found his back into the team had he apologized to the Dutch tactician, but he refused to do so. The relationship between the player and the manager is now broken beyond repair, which is why Sancho must leave Old Trafford to start playing regularly again.

In a previous report, Romano claimed Sancho only wanted to sign for his former club Borussia Dortmund, while the German outfit were also keen to bring the 23-year-old back. In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian journalist revealed talks were progressing well between Dortmund and United, and an announcement is set to arrive in due time.

Romano said (via CaughtOffside):

This deal is a matter of time, the Sancho deal to Borussia Dortmund is progressing well and fast. We will see today/tomorrow but BVB remain optimistic, there are no issues from what I am hearing, it’s just time to be patient.

Important Week Ahead For Mejbri, Says Fabrizio Romano

While there is pretty much only one primary suitor for Sancho, Mejbri has the option of picking between two midtable clubs. According to Romano, Sevilla are pushing to bring the young attacking midfielder to Spain while Everton also remain keen on adding the 20-year-old to their roster.

Romano added on Mejbri:

I think it’s an important week for Hannibal loan decision. Sevilla keep pushing to have him, they are favorites but Everton want to try until the end. More contacts will follow in the next hours to make final decision.

Unlike Sancho, Mejbri is considered to be an important part of the Red Devils’ future. So, while they might include a purchase clause in Sancho’s loan deal, they are unlikely to add the same to Mejbri’s contract.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
