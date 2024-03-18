Out-of-favour Denmark international Christian Eriksen will reportedly leave Manchester United in the summer if the club receives a suitable offer.

Christian Eriksen Set To Leave Manchester United

Manchester United will reportedly part ways with Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen in the summer if a suitable offer comes in for the 32-year-old, FootballTransfers claim.

Eriksen has fallen out-of-favour under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, having started just nine of United’s 28 Premier League matches in 2023/24. Within those appearances and across all competitions, he has managed just one goal and two assists.

The Dane has fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount, with Scott McTominay, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes also preferred ahead of him.

Young Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence has lowered Eriksen’s status within the squad even further too, as the 18-year-old England Under-21 international has started each of the Red Devils’ last three matches, most recently starring in the 4-3 FA Cup victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

Further midfield signings are expected ahead of next season, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen to invest in Ten Hag’s playing squad, therefore Eriksen is expected to depart before his contract comes to an end in 2025.

Eriksen Slammed By Ex-Denmark International Thomas Gravesen

Eriksen’s poor form in 2023/24 has even seen him fall out-of-favour among some sections of the Denmark fanbase, with ex-Real Madrid, Everton and Celtic midfielder Thomas Gravesen slamming his inclusion in the national team’s most recent squad list.

“It is completely scandalous that he has not selected Nicolai Vallys. It’s a scandal of great proportions that we have a national coach who looks so little towards Denmark when there’s a player running around with those qualities.

“When you look at the way he is playing football at the moment. And then they choose to take out a player who has sat on the bench at Manchester United, Christian Eriksen, just to maintain relations.

“The Christian Eriksen we all know, he is no longer there. Christian Eriksen doesn’t play football anymore. Christian Eriksen sits on the bench and watches football. Christian Eriksen as we know him, he is no more. You must not fall back on the fact that you are only selected on merit. One must not single out Christian Eriksen only on his merits.”

Kasper Hjulmand’s Danish side host Switzerland in an international friendly on Saturday, before taking on the Faroe Islands just three days later in Brøndbyvester.

Eriksen will be hopeful for some rare minutes against the pair over the next week or so, as he looks to retain his starting berth for the national side before they head to Germany for this summer’s European Championship.