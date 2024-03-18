Soccer

Manchester United Manager Exclusive: Liverpool Riposte Could Be Enough to Secure Erik Ten Hag's Future

Dean Jones
Erik Ten Hag has given himself a lifeline at Old Trafford, and wants to keep Harry Maguire at Manchester United if he stays.

Manchester United‘s remarkable 4-3 FA Cup win over Liverpool has given the Erik Ten Hag a fighting chance of staying on as boss beyond this season.

We revealed last week how the Liverpool game was viewed by club officials as a defining game that would aid their decision on whether he was up to the task of continuing in the role.

The manner of the win, in which United showed better tactical nous as well as a fighting spirit to see off their old rivals, will give Ineos something new to think about. The high-risk extra-time approach can only be viewed as a positive sign; it would have been easy for United to sit back and invite pressure, just as we have seen in several matches this season.

Harry Maguire to Stay at United?

If Ten Hag is the man to lead the side next season, he will also look to keep Harry Maguire on board at the club.

The England centre-back is once again linked with West Ham after the East Londoners made a failed bid to sign him earlier in the season.

But Maguire has impressed the Manchester United manager with his strong state of mind across this season, and as such, would not be one of the top names they look to offload.

Defensive changes are expected but Rafael Varane and Victor Lindelof are more likely to leave than Maguire, as it stands.

Maguire was an £85million signing from Leicester City, and reports are linking him with a £15-20million switch to West Ham.

As one of the higher earners in the side, it is reasonable to imagine they would like to drop his wage packet to accommodate new players but sources do not believe that is the case at the moment. United will undergo an overhaul of the squad in the summer and have also been studying Ten Hag to consider whether he is the best man for the job.

A knee-jerk reaction to the Liverpool win is not likely in the sense of now guaranteeing him a future at United – but he has shown he has a winning edge to him that has to be considered.

Dean Jones

Dean Jones is a football reporter, specialising in transfer news. Over the past 20 years he has covered every level of the game including Premier League, Champions League and international tournaments working for outlets including Sunday People, Mirror and Bleacher Report. Dean has also worked in a freelance capacity for Eurosport And Teamtalk and, using his extensive contacts list, will be delivering exclusive transfer news and insight to SportsLens to help uncover angles on the game's biggest stories. Dean also hosts a successful world football podcast, Ranks FC, and contributes articles to GiveMeSport and Fulham FC - where he is also a season ticket holder.
Dean Jones

