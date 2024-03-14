La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating triggering the buyback clause in Girona star Miguel Gutierrez’s contract this summer. Gutierrez was on Madrid’s payroll between September 2011 to August 2022 but played only 10 matches with the senior team.

Real Madrid Want To Bolster Left-Back With Cantera Graduate Miguel Gutierrez

According to a report from Spanish outlet Diario AS, Real Madrid have been impressed with how well Gutierrez has fared at Girona this season. Michel’s side, who are in second place in La Liga and keeping steady pressure on Los Blancos, have been the division’s breakout team this season. They have played an eye-catching brand of soccer without compromising on solidity, and high-flying left-back Gutierrez has been one of the most diligent contributors to the cause.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are looking to strengthen the left side of their defense, and reportedly see Gutierrez as a viable addition. Just as in Dani Carvajal’s contract with Bayer Leverkusen in 2013, Real Madrid added a few clauses to Gutierrez’s contract with Girona before sending him on his merry way in the summer of 2022. Now, the club are reportedly looking to use one of those clauses to bring Gutierrez back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per the aforementioned report, in addition to reserving 50% of the player’s image rights and adding a sell-on clause, Real Madrid cooked in a buyback clause in Gutierrez’s contract. Thanks to it, Madrid will be able to buy Gutierrez for a mere €8 million ($8.75 million) when the summer transfer window opens on July 1.

Buying Gutierrez will also give Los Merengues a solid business opportunity, as they stand to make a lot of profit if they buy the 22-year-old from Girona and sell to one of his many suitors for a big price in the same window.

In addition to Gutierrez, the Whites have been keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. As per The Athletic, the two parties already have a verbal agreement and the move could materialize if Bayern come to the table with acceptable demands.

How Has Gutierrez Performed For Girona This Season?

The high-flying left-back has been in excellent form for Girona in the 2023-24 season. He has created chances at will, pressed relentlessly, not cracked under pressure, and chipped in with quite a few goal contributions already.

So far, Gutierrez has played 32 games for the club in all competitions, scoring once and providing six assists. His goal and five of his six assists have come in the Spanish top flight (26 matches). The Spaniard, whose contract with Girona expires in June 2027, is worth around €20 million ($21.88 million).