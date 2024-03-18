Soccer

Report: Manchester City In Advanced Negotiations With Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Will Look To Beat Liverpool And Arsenal In Premier League Race
Beating competition from European powerhouses Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Premier League giants Manchester City have reportedly entered advanced talks with American wonderkid Cavan Sullivan.

Manchester City Beat Serious Competition To Enter Advanced Talks With Cavan Sullivan

Sullivan, 14, is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe. In addition to Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have been keeping tabs on the teenager, but he has reportedly opted to commit his future to the City Football Group.

As per The Athletic, Sullivan and his representatives are currently in advanced talks with the 2022-23 Treble winners over a move to England. However, because he does not hold an EU passport, he will not be able to link up with City at the Emirates Stadium right away. So, he will initially join City Football Group’s Lommel SK in Belgium on loan when he turns 16. If his development goes according to plan, Sullivan will move to Manchester City when he turns 18.

He is currently playing in Major League Soccer (MLS) club Philadelphia Union’s youth system but has not signed a professional contract with the club. The 14-year-old performed superbly for Union’s U-15 side in the Generation Adidas Cup in April 2023. With the versatile attacking midfielder leading the charge, Union beat Arsenal and Real Madrid’s U-15 sides in the competition.

Marlon LeBlanc Hails Cavan Sullivan’s Attitude & Temperament

Sullivan’s performances have wowed many, including Philadelphia Union’s second-team coach Marlon LeBlanc. In a recent interview, LeBlanc praised how Sullivan did not let the hype around him affect him and always stayed grounded. He said (via GOAL):

Cavan is a fantastic young talent, I like to tease him that I’ve never seen a kid get built up as much as I’ve seen Cavan. He’s so down to earth, all of this extra hype that goes on about him, it doesn’t get to his head and I think that’s what is fantastic about him. It’s what also allows him to come into our environment and still be great and still be bold.”

Representing the United States in the CONCACAF U-15 Championships, Sullivan delivered eye-catching performances throughout the campaign. His heroics helped the US to the championship and allowed him to win the Golden Ball award.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
