Manchester United news: Roy Keane slams ‘shameful’ display after 4-1 derby loss

Famous football pundit Roy Keane has blasted Manchester United’s ‘shameful’ display after they fell to a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday.

The 50-year-old went on a furious rant, saying that five or six players should never play for United again.

Best bookmakers football free bets & betting offers

Looking for a bet on the football? Claim the best bookmakers for football free bets and betting offers below.

bet365 – Best for world football betting markets Betfred – Excellent odds for European football leagues Bet UK – New bookie with great football sign-up offer BoyleSports – Best for daily football price boosts 888sport – Superb football free bets for new customers

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

The Sunday’s Manchester derby saw the complete domination of City over their bitter rivals as Pep Guardiola’s side strengthened their position at the summit of the table.

The home side imposed themselves on their rivals from the beginning and scored the opener inside the first five minutes through Kevin de Bruyne.

The visitors tried to initiate a comeback when Jadon Sancho leveled the scores with a precise low strike.

However, the Citizens soon restored their lead after a goalmouth scramble allowed the Belgian to smash the second in the 28th minute.

City continued their dominance after the interval as Riyad Mahrez notched a brace to make it an emphatic scoreline.

Roy Keane was furious with the performance of his former club and called their 4-1 capitulation at the Etihad Stadium as ‘shameful.’

He told Sky Sports (as per the Mirror): “The worst thing you can say about Man Utd is that they gave up, in any game to give up is unforgiveable really.

“The beauty with top level sports is that there is no hiding place, I know United have come here in the last couple years and done well but we saw all of United’s shortcomings today.

“There’s ways to lose football matches, we’ve all lost football matches but the way United lost today – they stopped running, they gave up, players not running back, that’s what I don’t understand.”

Manchester United have suffered a real blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four with this disappointing derby defeat.

Arsenal have pipped them to the fourth spot after they claimed a 3-2 victory over Watford on Sunday.

Ralf Rangnick’s side also dropped points against Watford before their derby match, with the Red Devils playing out a goalless draw in the home encounter.

They are now sitting fifth in the league standings, having 47 points from 28 matches.

United will now host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the Premier League before facing Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16.