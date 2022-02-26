Manchester United news: Ralf Rangnick says Marcus Rashford is not happy with performances

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has said that Marcus Rashford is not happy with his performances.

The 24-year-old has been struggling to perform well in the 2021-22 season. His poor run of form continued in the Champions League as he failed to fire in the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid.

The England international’s performances at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano drew criticism from many people.

Famous football pundit Jamie Carragher even suggested that Rashford should be taken out of the starting XI on the back of his poor performances this campaign.

Ahead of United’s Premier League match with Watford, the Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted that the forward is not happy with his performances right now.

He said (as per BBC Sport): “We have spoken a lot about Marcus in the last couple of weeks. I am pretty sure he is not happy with his performance right now but it doesn’t help if we discuss that every week and talk about our thoughts about what it might be.”

Marcus Rashford missed several matches in the beginning of the 2021-22 season after he underwent a shoulder surgery.

The 24-year-old returned to the team after recovering from his injury in October. He was impressive for the Red Devils during the first few matches of his return as he struck three goals in four matches.

However, he failed to maintain that good form and his subsequent displays were disappointing for the fans.

The England international has managed to score only twice in his previous 18 appearances across all competitions.

Rashford is an academy graduate of Manchester United who first joined the club in 2005.

He progressed through its youth ranks over the years and earned his professional debut in 2016.

Since then, the England international has clocked up 293 total appearances, scoring 93 goals and creating 58 assists in the process (stats from Transfermarkt).