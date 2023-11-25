Manchester City will welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Matchday 13 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. The game, which will kick off at 12.30 PM local time and 7:30 AM ET on Saturday (November 25), will feature some of the finest players in the Premier League. Read on to meet the three highest-paid players from each camp.

Manchester City: 3 Highest-Paid Players To Play On Saturday

Owned by one of the richest men on the planet, Sheikh Mansour, Manchester City have developed a habit of signing the best in the business. Striker Erling Haaland, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, and defender John Stones are arguably the best in their respective positions.

According to Capology, De Bruyne is the highest earner at Manchester City, with him taking home a handsome £400,000 ($504,040) gross per week. However, the Belgian is recovering from a hamstring issue and is unlikely to be available for selection this year. With the midfield maestro out, Haaland is likely to be the highest-paid player on the pitch this Saturday.

The Norwegian, who could feature after recovering from a knock, earns £375,000/week ($472,537/week). Versatile wingers Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish occupy the next two positions. Each star takes home £300,000/week ($378,030/week). Silva is expected to start at the Etihad Stadium while Grealish might come off the bench in the second 45.

Liverpool: 3 Highest-Paid Players To Play On Saturday

Fenway Sports Group (FSG)-owned Liverpool have not been able to splurge as heavily as Manchester City, but they, too, have a slew of top-earners at the club. Mohamed Salah, who is one of the best players in the Premier League, earns the most handsome package at Anfield.

As per the data from Capology, the Egypt international makes a cool £350,000/week ($441,035/week). Despite being one of the club’s highest earners, Salah’s long-term future is not yet secure. Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are eyeing a move for him and could lure him away from Anfield with a jaw-dropping offer next summer.

World-class center-back Virgil van Dijk earns the second-highest wages at Liverpool, with the Dutchman taking home an impressive £220,000 ($277,222) per week. Thiago Alcantara, who has yet to feature for the club due to a hip issue, is the club’s third-highest earner at £200,000 ($252,020) per week. However, with him ruled out of Saturday’s game, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who makes £180,000 ($226,818) per week, will be Liverpool’s third-highest earner on the Etihad pitch.