Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has suggested Arsenal lack the ruthlessness of Liverpool and Manchester City, which is why they will not win the Premier League this season.

Arsenal secured a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Liverpool on Matchday 23 of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Sunday evening (February 4). Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for the hosts at the Emirates Stadium but it was canceled out by Gabriel Magalhaes’ own goal just before halftime. Liverpool markedly improved in the second 45, but a couple of defensive howlers allowed Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to each add a goal to the tally, propelling the Gunners to a 3-1 victory.

After the end of the game, Arsenal players celebrated wildly, with Martin Odegaard leading the way by wholesomely clicking pictures of the team’s photographer.

Neville Explains Why Arsenal Will Not Beat Liverpool Or Manchester City In The Premier League Race

While fans inside the stadium enjoyed the celebrations, 12-time Premier League Neville did not see it as a good sign. He complained about the lack of ruthlessness in the team, adding that the celebrations showed a lack of ambition and belief.

On Sky Sports, Neville said (via Football 365):

“The celebrations at the end I don’t think were of a team that thought they were going to go on and win the title. I think they were of a team that didn’t want to be out of a title race, and that was the relief that we saw at the end.

“Agree with what Gael [Clichy] said about the word ruthless. I think Arsenal, when I watch them, are a better team than Liverpool but I think Liverpool are a more ruthless team, they’re more ruthless in the final third. And I think that could just cost them in the end, and that’s me having said at the start of the season I thought Arsenal would win the league.”

Neville continued:

“But there’s still so many signs today, so many examples, of Arsenal not having that killer instinct in the final part of the pitch that I think at some point in the last part of this season it’s going to hurt them.

“So for me they’re a really well coached team, their system is good, their way of playing is good, but just that real important last bit [is missing].”

With Sunday’s win, second-placed Arsenal have moved within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool (51-49). Manchester City (46 points), meanwhile, have two games in hand. If they win both, they will go one point clear at the top of the table.