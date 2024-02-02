Renowned German journalist Christian Falk has backed Premier League side Newcastle United to compete with Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich for the services of VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

Falk Explains Why Guirassy Is An Attractive Prospect For Newcastle United & Bayern Munich

Guirassy has been in sensational form for Bundesliga high-fliers Stuttgart in the 2023-24 season. Before jetting off to represent Guinea in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the 27-year-old played 14 matches in the Bundesliga, scoring a whopping 17 times and claiming an assist. He also exhibited his flair for finding the back of the net in the DFB Pokal, netting twice in as many matches.

Thanks to his blistering form, many European sides have been keeping a close eye on him, including Bayern Munich and Newcastle United. According to Falk, the player has a meager €20 million release clause in his contract, which makes him an irresistible option for the clubs.

In his Fact Files column for CaughtOffside, Falk wrote:

“Serhou Guirassy (27) has not only aroused the interest of FC Bayern. The striker is currently playing in the AFCON. Otherwise, he might have scored more than 17 goals in the Bundesliga as things currently stand.

“He is still the most prolific striker behind Harry Kane (23 goals). Newcastle is considered a competitor of FC Bayern for his signature. What makes Guirassy so attractive: He has a release clause of €20m for the summer.”

Guirassy Unlikely To Become A First-Choice Striker At Either Bayern Or Newcastle

Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are both much bigger clubs than Stuttgart. However, that does not necessarily mean a switch would benefit Guirassy.

The Magpies have an in-form, high-ticket center-forward in Alexander Isak. The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in 17 Premier League appearances this season and has the quality to get better with each passing day. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have Harry Kane as their first-choice striker. The England ace has emerged as the leading scorer in Europe this season (27 goals in 26 games) and will keep his place as Bayern’s go-to striker for the foreseeable future.

Moving to either club could prove to be costly for Guirassy, as he would have to battle for minutes every single Matchday. At Stuttgart, however, he could continue being their main man as long as he justifies his place.