Soccer

Newcastle United Transfer News: Christian Falk Backs Premier League Side To Battle Bayern Munich For Prolific Striker

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Newcastle United Have Been One Of The Most Dominant Teams In Europe.
Newcastle United Have Been One Of The Most Dominant Teams In Europe.

Renowned German journalist Christian Falk has backed Premier League side Newcastle United to compete with Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich for the services of VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

Falk Explains Why Guirassy Is An Attractive Prospect For Newcastle United & Bayern Munich

Guirassy has been in sensational form for Bundesliga high-fliers Stuttgart in the 2023-24 season. Before jetting off to represent Guinea in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the 27-year-old played 14 matches in the Bundesliga, scoring a whopping 17 times and claiming an assist. He also exhibited his flair for finding the back of the net in the DFB Pokal, netting twice in as many matches.

Thanks to his blistering form, many European sides have been keeping a close eye on him, including Bayern Munich and Newcastle United. According to Falk, the player has a meager €20 million release clause in his contract, which makes him an irresistible option for the clubs.

In his Fact Files column for CaughtOffside, Falk wrote:

Serhou Guirassy (27) has not only aroused the interest of FC Bayern. The striker is currently playing in the AFCON. Otherwise, he might have scored more than 17 goals in the Bundesliga as things currently stand.

He is still the most prolific striker behind Harry Kane (23 goals). Newcastle is considered a competitor of FC Bayern for his signature. What makes Guirassy so attractive: He has a release clause of €20m for the summer.

Guirassy Unlikely To Become A First-Choice Striker At Either Bayern Or Newcastle

Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are both much bigger clubs than Stuttgart. However, that does not necessarily mean a switch would benefit Guirassy.

The Magpies have an in-form, high-ticket center-forward in Alexander Isak. The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in 17 Premier League appearances this season and has the quality to get better with each passing day. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have Harry Kane as their first-choice striker. The England ace has emerged as the leading scorer in Europe this season (27 goals in 26 games) and will keep his place as Bayern’s go-to striker for the foreseeable future.

Moving to either club could prove to be costly for Guirassy, as he would have to battle for minutes every single Matchday. At Stuttgart, however, he could continue being their main man as long as he justifies his place.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool And Arsenal Managers Jurgen Klopp And Mikel Arteta
Soccer

LATEST “A must-win game for Arsenal” – Paul Merson Predicts The Outcome Of Gunners’ Crucial Premier League Clash With Liverpool

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024
Ex Manchester United Star Jesse Lingard Has Been A Free Agent Since July 2023
Soccer
Report: Ex-Manchester United Star Jesse Lingard Nearing Shock Transfer To Asian Side
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024

Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard is reportedly close to joining South Korean side FC Seoul. The former England international has been a free agent since leaving Premier League side…

Vitor Roque Barcelona
Soccer
5 Most Expensive Transfers Of The 2023-24 Winter Transfer Window: Barcelona Teenager Vitor Roque Seals Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024

The 2023-24 winter transfer window slammed shut for the top five European leagues on February 1. Many transfer rumors brewed during the winter window, but only a handful of them…

Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United
Soccer
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-4 Manchester United: Teen Sensation Kobbie Mainoo Snatches Late Winner To Save United’s Blushes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 02 2024
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
“We have to raise our level” – Mauricio Pochettino Urges Chelsea Players To Pull Up Their Socks To Avoid Carabao Cup Thrashing Against Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024
Real Madrid Stars Rodrygo And Vinicius Jr
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Reach Sponsorship Agreement With Tech Giant HP
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024
Real Madrid target & PSG Star Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
PSG Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Addresses Rafael Leao Links Amid Kylian Mbappe Exit Talk
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 01 2024
Arrow to top