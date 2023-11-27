Buoyed by Alejandro Garnacho’s jaw-dropping overhead kick, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United secured a 3-0 victory at Everton’s Goodison Park on Sunday evening (November 26). The victory on Merseyside marked the Red Devils’ third-consecutive triumph in the English Premier League.

Alejandro Garnacho Pays Sensational Tribute To Idol Cristiano Ronaldo

Ten Hag named an explosive XI for the game against recently penalized Everton, with Argentine dynamite Garnacho manning the left wing. The confident teenager needed a remarkable performance to become more of a regular in United’s lineup, and he successfully made his mark just three minutes into the game.

Marcus Rashford spotted Diogo Dalot’s overlap down the right flank and fed him the ball. The Portuguese floated a cross into the box, which was going to land a few paces behind Garnacho, near the far post. Instead of letting the opportunity pass him by, Garnacho adjusted his position and dispatched a stunning overhead kick from a good 15 yards away from goal. The venomous strike flew over the helpless defenders and nestled into the top-right corner of Jordan Pickford’s goal.

After scoring a goal similar to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s sensational strike in the Champions League quarter-final clash against Juventus in April 2018, Garnacho ran up to the corner flag and belted out the “Siuu” – Ronaldo’s renowned celebration. The visiting fans applauded the 19-year-old while the home crowd sat in silence, still processing what they had witnessed.

Manchester United Were Fortunate Not To Concede Against Everton

Garnacho’s Puskas-worthy strike did a number on Sean Dyche’s side. They had a hard time regaining control of the game for the next few minutes, with their first real opportunity not coming until the 31st minute. Center-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin evaded his marker inside the box and dispatched a powerful header from a corner. Unfortunately for the hosts, he failed to direct his effort, sending it straight to Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

A minute later, Calvert-Lewin was once again denied by Onana, but unlike the previous time, the keeper could not keep hold of the ball. It went straight to James Garner, who immediately turned it toward goal. Fortunately for the Red Devils, Premier League debutant Kobbie Mainoo was there to thwart him.

In the 33rd minute, Abdoulaye Doucoure got a gilt-edged opportunity to equalize for Everton. However, despite having all the time in the world, the attacking midfielder failed to keep his effort on target from close range. Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gueye spectacularly missed a couple more opportunities in the first half to keep United in front.

After somehow surviving the Evertonian onslaught in the first half, United doubled their advantage 11 minutes into the second half, courtesy of a Marcus Rashford penalty following a VAR check. Bruno Fernandes scored United’s third and final goal in the 75th minute, putting the game to bed. Everton came close to pulling one back in the 95th minute, but a number of United defenders scrambled to clear the ball off the goal line.

Ten Hag’s team ended the game with an xG of 2.22, having lodged four shots on target from a total of nine attempts. Dyche’s Everton, meanwhile, had an xG of 2.46, with them taking a total of 24 shots and landing six on target.