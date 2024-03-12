Soccer

“Only United player that showed any real endeavour” – Garth Crooks Lavishes Praise on ‘Exciting’ Manchester United Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Former Premier League star Garth Crooks has lauded Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho, claiming he was the only one who showed urgency and intent in United’s victory over Everton on Saturday (March 9).

Garnacho Proved Decisive As Manchester United Beat Everton In Premier League

Manchester United secured an unconvincing 2-0 victory over Everton in their Premier League Matchday 28 meeting on Saturday at Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford finding the back of the net. Both goals came from the penalty spot after Garnacho drew two first-half fouls. In the 10th minute, the Argentine beat James Tarkowski with a neat flick inside the box, drawing a foul from the center-back. Fernandes found the bottom-right corner with his strike.

Nine minutes before halftime, Garnacho suffered another foul inside the area, with Ben Godfrey unlawfully obstructing his run. The referee unhesitantly pointed to the spot, allowing Rashford to double United’s advantage.

Crooks Claims Garnacho Was The Only Exciting Component In United’s Game

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Crooks thoroughly enjoyed Garnacho’s performance against Everton and kept him in his Team of the Week for BBC. Elaborating on his decision, he revealed (via HITC):

Two very badly timed tackles cost Everton this game. Does James Tarkowski or Ben Godfrey understand the perilous situation Everton find themselves in and why they can’t afford to be reckless in their own box? You would have thought they’d have learned their lessons by now. 

Meanwhile, Manchester United, having failed miserably against Fulham and not even laying a glove on Manchester City, continue to slalom their way through the season with glaring inconsistency but managed to beat Everton having been gifted two totally avoidable penalties.”

He concluded by adding:

The only United player that showed any real endeavour was Garnacho. The Argentine looked sharp and interested. He was the player brought down for both infringements that cost Everton the game due to his willingness to take defenders on. Still one of the most exciting elements of the game.”

Garnacho has been in fine form for United this season. Playing 26 Premier League games, he has scored five times and provided three assists. He also scored once in the Champions League before United crashed out of the competition.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
