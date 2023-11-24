Sparks will fly when Sean Dyche’s Everton take on Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United on Matchday 13 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Continue reading to get all the key details about one of the most iconic fixtures on the English soccer calendar.

Everton vs Manchester United: Date, Time & Venue

Everton will welcome 20-time English champions Manchester United to Goodison Park for their Premier League meeting on Sunday evening (November 26). The game will kick off at 4:30 PM GMT or 11:30 AM ET. Fans in the Pacific Timezone (PT) can watch the game at 8:30 AM on Sunday morning.

Everton vs Manchester United: Where To Watch In US

Manchester United’s Premier League meeting with Everton will be broadcast live on Telemundo, USA Network, and Fubo TV. If one does not have access to any of the aforementioned channels, they can also stream it via NBC.com.

Everton vs Manchester United: Form Guide & Head-To-Head Record

Everton have recently received a massive 10-point deduction from the Premier League Committee. The verdict came after they were found in violation of the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Owing to the sizable penalty, Everton now have just four points to their name and currently find themselves in 19th place in the rankings.

Off-field turmoil aside, Everton have done decently for themselves this season. They have won four games, drawn twice, and lost six, playing attractive soccer along the way. They could have had a couple more wins to their name, but their defending has been a bit of a letdown this term.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are currently the most in-form team in the Premier League. They have won four of the last five matches, with no team winning as many in that period. Their marked improvement has helped them climb to sixth place in the Premier League rankings. Of course, none of those victories have come without hiccups, meaning they are still very much a work in progress.

The Red Devils and the Toffees have met 62 times in the Premier League so far, with the former boasting a much better record. United have won 39 of those games, a whopping 29 more than what the Merseysiders have managed (10). Thirteen matches have ended all square.

The pair’s most recent Premier League meeting came at Old Trafford in April. United comfortably came out on top, clinching a 2-0 win.

Everton vs Manchester United: Prediction

Everton have always been a force to be reckoned with at Goodison Park, and we fully expect them to put up another impressive display in front of their fans this weekend. However, given how impressive United have gotten at scraping out results, it could be difficult for Dyche’s men to deny them a victory on Sunday. We predict a 2-1 victory for Manchester United on Matchday 13.