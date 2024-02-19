The English Premier League is home to some of the most competent defenders on the planet. They read the game superbly, pack blistering pace, are formidable in duels, and do not hesitate to put in a tackle if required. Outsmarting these gentlemen is no cakewalk, especially for youngsters.

Of course, there are a few exceptions, players who have gotten the better of veterans despite their lack of Premier League experience. And today, we will take a brief look at them.

Continue reading to meet the five youngest players to score in six successive games in Premier League history.

#5 Thierry Henry (Arsenal): 22 Years 263 Days

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was 22 years and 263 days old when he strung up a six-game goalscoring run in the Premier League in the 1999-2000 season. In said six games between March 19, 2000, and May 6, 2000, the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner scored eight goals and provided two assists. Henry scored 17 goals in 31 games that season.

Henry, who won two Premier League titles (2001-02, 2003-04) with the Gunners, played 258 league matches, scoring 175 goals. He is the only player in history to win four Premier League Golden Boots (2001-02, 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06).

#4 Romelu Lukaku (Everton): 22 Years 213 Days

Chelsea flop Romelu Lukaku was a force to be reckoned with during his Everton days. In the 2015-16 season, he reached a unique Premier League milestone, surpassing Arsenal icon Thierry Henry and becoming the youngest-ever player to score in six consecutive English top-flight fixtures. The Belgian was 22 years and 213 days old at the time. Between November 1 and December 12, 2015, Lukaku scored seven goals and provided two assists in the league. He scored 18 goals and claimed seven assists in 38 games in the 2015-16 season.

Lukaku, who is currently playing for AS Roma on loan from Chelsea, has played 278 Premier League games in total, scoring 121 times and providing 43 assists.

#3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 22 Years 73 Days

Unlike most players in the Premier League, Erling Haaland did not take time to settle in. The Norwegian scored a brace in his Premier League debut, claimed an assist in the second game, and then went on a seven-game goalscoring run. The Manchester City goalmachine was only 22 years and 73 days old when he extended his goalscoring streak to six matches. In those six games, Haaland scored 12 goals, including three hat-tricks. Unsurprisingly, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man ended the 2022-23 campaign as the division’s top scorer. Netting 36 times in 35 games, Haaland broke the record for most goals scored in a single English top-flight season (38-game format).

Haaland has been on fire in the 2023-24 season as well. The Golden Boot holder has scored 16 times in 19 games to emerge as the division’s top scorer.

#2 Joe Willock (Newcastle United): 21 Years 272 Days

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock ended the 2020-21 season with a bang, scoring in each of his last seven Premier League outings. Aged 21 years and 272 days at the time, the England international became the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League fixtures.

Willock, who rose through Arsenal’s academy, moved to Newcastle United in 2021, initially on loan and then permanently. He has since played 81 Premier League matches, scoring 13 times.

#1 Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United): 21 Years 14 Days

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund extended his scoring streak to six games with a quickfire brace in a 2-1 win over Luton Town on Sunday (February 18). Aged 21 years and 14 days, the Danish attacker is now the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six consecutive games. He has scored seven goals since the start of the streak on December 26.

Hojlund, who joined the Red Devils for a €73.9 million ($79.7 million) fee from Atalanta took his sweet time hitting the ground running in England. Before kicking off his goalscoring run in December, Hojlund was without a goal or assist in his first 14 Premier League matches. Erik ten Hag must be a relieved man seeing his center-forward regain his best form in the business end of the campaign.