Jamie Carragher Makes Premier League Title Prediction After Liverpool’s Draw With Manchester City

Sushan Chakraborty
Former England star Jamie Carragher has claimed that while Liverpool and Arsenal are firmly in the Premier League title race, Manchester City remain the team to beat in the English top flight.

Premier League Title Race Wide Open After Liverpool’s Draw With Manchester City

Then-leaders Liverpool welcomed second-placed Manchester City to Anfield Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 28 meeting on Sunday afternoon (March 10). John Stones gave City a lead in the first half, tucking away Kevin De Bruyne’s impeccable low cross from the corner. After an underwhelming first half, Liverpool bounced back with aplomb in the second half, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 50th minute.

Both teams pushed for the winner in the closing minutes of the game, but there was no separating the pair, with the game ultimately ending 1-1 in Merseyside. The stalemate between the Reds and the Sky Blues benefitted Arsenal, who jumped from third place to first place in the rankings. Mikel Arteta’s side currently lead Jurgen Klopp’s men on goal difference and are one point clear of Pep Guardiola’s third-placed City.

Jamie Carragher Claims Man City Are Still The Team To Beat In The Premier League

Speaking on Sky Sports after the full-time whistle at Anfield, ex-Liverpool man Carragher backed the Merseysiders and Londoners to stay in the title hunt right to the end but claimed reigning champions City were still the favorites.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

It looks like it’s going to go to the wire alongside Arsenal now! 

If you’re Arsenal and you were watching today, you’re probably thinking that the best possible result for you is a draw. Then if you’re Liverpool and you’re watching Arsenal play Man City in a few weeks time, you’re thinking the same thing so I think from their points of view, they’re still trying to chase down City. They’re still the team to beat.”

Carragher added:

They have to find the points to beat them but City’s next four or five games are tough – even though Arsenal are on top, I think Liverpool would still rather see them win over City because I think City’s last five or six games of the season will be ones they get maximum points in.

If they don’t drop points in the next few weeks, I think they’ll be really tough to stop.”

Arsenal will travel to the Etihad Stadium for their meeting with Manchester City on March 31. A win away from home would give the Gunners a massive leg-up in the race for the elusive title.

