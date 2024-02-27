Soccer

Report: Manchester United & Arsenal Ahead Of Barcelona In Race For Premier League Midfielder

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League powerhouses Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly pulled ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Onana, who has scored thrice in 27 games this season, sees his contract expire in June 2027.

Barcelona Not Willing To Pay Big For Onana, Giving Manchester United & Arsenal The Edge

La Liga holders Barcelona have long been in the hunt for a top-class holding midfielder and are expected to make a move this summer. According to sources, the Blaugrana are pleased with the way Onana has performed for Everton and could attempt to bring him to Catalonia before the 2024-25 season gets underway.

Spanish outlet Diario Sport, however, has claimed Barcelona are not the only team interested in luring the 22-year-old away from Goodison Park, with Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal also in the running. In fact, according to Sport, Barca are behind the Red Devils and the Gunners in the race for the player, courtesy of the Toffees’ hefty asking price.

Xavi’s side are reportedly unwilling to meet Everton’s £51 million ($64.7 million) valuation for the Belgian midfielder. They can only go as high as £34 million ($43.1 million), as the Catalans believe anything more will not be worth it. United and Arsenal, meanwhile, do not have any such dilemma and are prepared to make an offer for the Lille man in the summer.

Why Manchester United, Arsenal, and Barcelona Want To Sign A Defensive Midfielder

Casemiro has struggled to keep himself fit this season and his performances have also been below par. According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United could contemplate shipping him off this summer and bring in a young gun as his replacement.

Arsenal signed Declan Rice last summer to boost stability in the middle of the park. While the Englishman has been excellent, he has not always had the support he requires, owing to Thomas Partey’s niggling injuries.

Barcelona have also been lacking support in the middle since Sergio Busquets decided to leave the club for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami last summer. Oriol Romeu enjoyed a bright start to the season but lost a lot of momentum toward the end of the year. Xavi has used him sporadically over the last weeks, deploying Andreas Christensen in his stead. Given the circumstances, Onana’s addition would come as a major boost for all three European powerhouses.

