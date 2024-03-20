Reigning treble-winners Manchester City could part ways with Jack Grealish over the summer, as they look to raise funds in order to bolster their squad.

Manchester City Could Part Ways With Jack Grealish

Premier League title-chasers Manchester City could reportedly sell Jack Grealish this summer. This comes as they look to raise funds in order to enhance their options within the squad ahead of next season.

City, who won an iconic treble last season, are looking to repeat history and retain their Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles, however they face strong competition for all three trophies.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently third in the English top flight table, behind Liverpool and Arsenal by a singular point, while they’re through to the last eight of the Champions League and into the semi-finals of the FA Cup, in which they’ll face Real Madrid and Chelsea, respectively.

Presumably, the improvements of sides around them have left City chiefs wanting to enhance and bolster the options within their squad in an attempt to restore the dominance displayed throughout the 2022/23 season.

This could lead to several high-profile figures departing the Etihad this summer, with the likes of Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker previously linked with exits, while club-record signing Grealish is now being touted as a potential outgoing.

City Concerned By Grealish’s Lack Of Progress

Grealish joined Manchester City from boyhood side Aston Villa for a club-record, and a Premier League record at the time, £100million fee back in 2021 on a six-year deal. His move to City made him the most expensive English player of all time, with that record remaining in-tact to this day.

HITC claim that his time in the North West could be cut short though, as there are concerns over the England international’s lack of development over the last 12 months.

28-year-old Grealish has endured a season plagued with injuries and poor form, which has seen his involvement within Guardiola’s starting line-ups reduced to a minimum.

He has failed to start a single league match since the start of 2024, making just seven starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League across the entire campaign – a fairly significant drop from the 23 starts in 2022/23, and the 22 starts in 2021/22.

The arrival of impressive winger Jeremy Doku last summer hasn’t helped his case either as he has been preferred to the Englishman, while the same can be said for the emergence of young Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb, who has featured in five of City’s last seven games.

Further signings would surely see Grealish’s involvement within the side reduced even further, therefore a sale in the summer may be the most suited scenario for all parties.