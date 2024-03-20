Soccer

Manchester City Consider Jack Grealish Sale As They Look To Raise Funds For Squad Improvements

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester City Grealish
Manchester City Grealish

Reigning treble-winners Manchester City could part ways with Jack Grealish over the summer, as they look to raise funds in order to bolster their squad.

Manchester City Could Part Ways With Jack Grealish

Premier League title-chasers Manchester City could reportedly sell Jack Grealish this summer. This comes as they look to raise funds in order to enhance their options within the squad ahead of next season.

City, who won an iconic treble last season, are looking to repeat history and retain their Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles, however they face strong competition for all three trophies.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently third in the English top flight table, behind Liverpool and Arsenal by a singular point, while they’re through to the last eight of the Champions League and into the semi-finals of the FA Cup, in which they’ll face Real Madrid and Chelsea, respectively.

Presumably, the improvements of sides around them have left City chiefs wanting to enhance and bolster the options within their squad in an attempt to restore the dominance displayed throughout the 2022/23 season.

This could lead to several high-profile figures departing the Etihad this summer, with the likes of Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker previously linked with exits, while club-record signing Grealish is now being touted as a potential outgoing.

City Concerned By Grealish’s Lack Of Progress

Grealish joined Manchester City from boyhood side Aston Villa for a club-record, and a Premier League record at the time, £100million fee back in 2021 on a six-year deal. His move to City made him the most expensive English player of all time, with that record remaining in-tact to this day.

HITC claim that his time in the North West could be cut short though, as there are concerns over the England international’s lack of development over the last 12 months.

28-year-old Grealish has endured a season plagued with injuries and poor form, which has seen his involvement within Guardiola’s starting line-ups reduced to a minimum.

He has failed to start a single league match since the start of 2024, making just seven starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League across the entire campaign – a fairly significant drop from the 23 starts in 2022/23, and the 22 starts in 2021/22.

The arrival of impressive winger Jeremy Doku last summer hasn’t helped his case either as he has been preferred to the Englishman, while the same can be said for the emergence of young Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb, who has featured in five of City’s last seven games.

Further signings would surely see Grealish’s involvement within the side reduced even further, therefore a sale in the summer may be the most suited scenario for all parties.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City Grealish
Soccer

LATEST Manchester City Consider Jack Grealish Sale As They Look To Raise Funds For Squad Improvements

Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 20 2024
PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Was One Of The Best Performers Of UCL Round-Of-16 Second Leg
Soccer
Real Madrid Veteran Dani Carvajal Welcomes Kylian Mbappe Move, Plays Down Concerns About Dressing Room Disharmony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024

One of the longest-serving players at Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal, has hailed Kylian Mbappe as one of the best in the world, saying his move will benefit both the club…

England Manager Gareth Southgate
Soccer
“There’s been a gigantic step forward” – World Cup Final Hero Sir Geoff Hurst Claims England Can Win EURO 2024, Singles Out 20-Year-Old For Praise
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024

Sir Geoff Hurst, the hero of the 1966 FIFA World Cup final, has claimed England have the “best” bunch of young players in the world, spearheaded by Real Madrid superstar…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Defender Who Will ‘100%’ Leave The Club Has Interest From Turkey
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024
Manchester United Eriksen
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Unhappy Christian Eriksen Will Have Face-To-Face Talk With Erik ten Hag
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024
Real Madrid Pair Modric And Kroos
Soccer
“Bring in some experienced players to set the tone” – Joe Cole Tips Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino To Sign Real Madrid Duo Luka Modric & Toni Kroos
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024
Manchester United Celebrating
Soccer
5 Most Impactful Substitutes In The Premier League This Season: Manchester United Star Scott McTominay Features
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 20 2024
Arrow to top