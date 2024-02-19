Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) still hold Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva in high regard but have not decided whether they will make a move for him in the summer.

PSG Preparing For Life Without Kylian Mbappe

Last week, Romano and other top journalists claimed Kylian Mbappe would leave PSG as a free agent at the end of his contract on June 30. Real Madrid are most likely his next club, but the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are also supposedly in the mix.

With Lionel Messi and Neymar gone and Mbappe on his way out, PSG do not have many proven matchwinners at their disposal. And according to reports, the Parisians are keen to change that. Many top players, including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, and Manchester City’s Silva have been linked with a switch to the Parc des Princes. However, according to Romano, the French giants have not yet finalized their top targets for the summer.

Manchester City Man Bernardo Silva Appreciated But Not A Certainty

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano acknowledged PSG and Barcelona’s interest in Silva last summer but claimed it was not certain that Les Parisiens would rekindle it in July.

The Italian journalist revealed (via CaughtOffside):

“PSG are now set to plan for the future without Mbappe, but it’s not yet clear precisely what that will look like, even if there will inevitably be plenty of rumors and links with big names.

“Bernardo Silva of Manchester City is one name we’ve certainly seen linked with PSG a lot, and it’s normal because he’s a fantastic player. We also know that PSG and Barcelona wanted Bernardo last summer. Still, in the end Man City decided to offer him new deal as he’s crucial for Pep Guardiola.”

He concluded by adding:

“As I wrote here two days ago, PSG have not decided yet the top targets for the summer; Bernardo remains appreciated but it’s still early to say if they’re going to go strong for the Portuguese playmaker again or if they will have different priorities this time.”

Silva has been with the Cityzens since switching from AS Monaco in July 2017. He has so far played 336 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 63 times and providing 63 assists. The five-time Premier League winner’s contract expires in June 2026.