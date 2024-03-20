Eight determined teams, all confident to take home the most prestigious cup in Europe — the quarter-final stage officially marks the beginning of the business end of the UEFA Champions League tournament. Every team worth their salt wants to be here, merely five games away from immortality. However, only the most resilient and adaptable manage to overcome the group-stage challenges and Round-of-16 bouts to make it to the final eight.

Today, we will take a look at a few teams who have reached the quarter-finals consistently since the tournament got a facelift in 1992. Here are the 10 clubs with the most quarter-final appearances in the last 32 years:

Note: Stats inclusive of the current (2023-24) campaign.

#10 Borussia Dortmund – 8 Quarter-Final Appearances

Kicking off the list are Bundesliga high-fliers Borussia Dortmund, with them qualifying for eight Champions League quarter-finals since the 1992-93 season. Dortmund’s sole Champions League victory came in the 1996-97 season. They reached another UCL final in 2013, but local rivals Bayern Munich spoiled their party by beating them 2-1 in the showpiece event.

Borussia Dortmund overcame PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16 to secure passage to the last eight this season, beating the Dutch side 3-1 on aggregate. Now, they will have to beat Atletico Madrid to continue their UCL journey.

#9 Manchester City – 8 Quarter-Final Appearances

Defending European champions Manchester City have reached eight Champions League quarter-finals in their history — all of those coming post-2015. The Cityzens conquered Europe for the first time last season, beating Inter Milan in the final.

Manchester City will play 14-time European champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals this season. They beat FC Copenhagen 6-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to secure passage to the last eight.

#8 AC Milan – 8 Quarter-Final Appearances

AC Milan, who have won a league-record seven UEFA Champions League (including European Cup era) titles in their history, have played eight quarter-final ties since the 1992-93 season. The Rossonerri have won the tournament thrice since its mega facelift 32 years ago.

Milan, who lost last year’s semi-finals to local rivals Inter Milan, could not qualify for the competition this season. Currently sitting in second place in Serie A, they should return to the competition for another go next term.

#7 Liverpool – 9 Quarter-Final Appearances

The most successful English team in UEFA Champions League history, Liverpool have qualified for nine quarter-finals in the tournament’s current format. The Reds have won the tournament twice since 1992-93 — six times in total — with their most recent success coming in the 2018-19 campaign.

The Merseysiders finished fifth in the Premier League last season, narrowly failing to qualify for the Champions League. They are currently sitting in second place in the Premier League and should have no trouble finding their way back to the competition next season.

#6 Juventus – 12 Quarter-Final Appearances

The second Italian team on this list, Juventus have played 12 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals since the refresh 32 years ago. The Bianconeri have not won the competition in 28 years, with their final triumph coming at the end of the 1995-96 season.

Juventus endured an abysmal 2022-23 Serie A campaign and finished seventh in the league standings, thus missing out on UCL qualification. They have fared considerably better this season and are currently sitting in third place, eight points clear of fifth-placed AS Roma.

#5 Chelsea – 12 Quarter-Final Appearances

Struggling English giants Chelsea have played 12 UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties since the 1992-93 season, winning the whole thing twice. Their most recent UCL triumph came under Thomas Tuchel in the 2020-21 season.

The Pensioners finished in 12th place in the Premier League last season and naturally did not qualify for the Champions League. They are currently toiling in 11th place in the league standings, meaning they are unlikely to return to the tournament next season as well.

#4 Manchester United – 14 Quarter-Final Appearances

Premier League giants Manchester United have emerged as the most consistent English club on this list, qualifying for the quarter-finals an impressive 14 times in the Champions League era. The Red Devils have won the competition twice in the tournament’s current format, with their last victory coming in the 2007-08 season.

Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this season, crashing out of the group stage after finishing last in their group. Their last quarter-final appearance came in the 2018-19 season. Barcelona knocked them out of the last eight after beating them 4-0 on aggregate.

#3 Barcelona – 19 Quarter-Final Appearances

La Liga powerhouse Barcelona sit in third place in the rankings, having qualified for 19 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in its current format. The Blaugrana have won the competition four times since the 1992-93 campaign.

The Blaugrana have returned to the quarter-finals after missing out on their last three attempts. They played out a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Round-of-16 first leg but thoroughly dominated the return leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, securing a 3-1 victory.

#2 Real Madrid – 20 Quarter-Final Appearances

Record fourteen-time European champions, Real Madrid have qualified for 20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in the last 32 years. The Whites have won the whole thing a staggering eight times since the tournament’s rebirth.

Los Blancos, who last won the UEFA Champions League in the 2021-22 season, had to work hard to qualify for their 20th quarter-final. They beat RB Leipzig 1-0 in the first leg but were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. They will need to produce a much better showing if they want to beat defending champions Manchester City in the quarter-finals this season.

#1 Bayern Munich – 22 Quarter-Final Appearances

Surpassing European rivals Real Madrid, Bayern Munich have clinched the top spot with a whopping 22 quarter-final appearances since the 1992-93 season. The Bavarians have gone on to win the competition thrice in their last 21 attempts.

The Bavarians, who will play Premier League giants Arsenal in this season’s quarter-finals, overcame Lazio in the Round of 16. Bayern suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg away from home but bounced back with a spectacular 3-0 victory in the return leg at the Allianz Arena to secure their 22nd QF appearance.