Manchester City midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, who is currently on loan at West Ham United, has struggled to put his best foot forward this season. Transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano, does not believe the Hammers have liked what they have seen so far from Phillips and backed them to pass on the opportunity to sign the England midfielder permanently this summer.

Kalvin Phillips Has Endured A Difficult 2023-24 Season

Manchester City splurged a handsome €49 million ($53.03 million) to sign Phillips from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. The gifted defensive midfielder was expected to become a regular under Pep Guardiola, but that did not turn out to be the case. In his debut season at the Etihad Stadium, Phillips played only 290 minutes of soccer across 12 Premier League matches, failing to score or assist.

The 28-year-old spent the first half of the 2023-24 season at City, but a lack of minutes compelled him to move to West Ham United on loan. However, things have not changed for the better at London Stadium, with him playing only 291 minutes in seven Premier League games under David Moyes so far.

Fabrizio Romano Comments On Manchester City Star’s Future

Over the last few weeks, Phillips has been linked with a return to Leeds United as well as a switch to Fulham. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano claimed the rumors did not have much substance, as neither team had decided on their summer targets.

The Italian journalist wrote:

“It’s not been the easiest season for Kalvin Phillips, who struggled for playing time at Manchester City and who is now failing to impress on loan at West Ham.

“As things stand, I don’t expect Phillips to stay at West Ham permanently. I think there will be other options and solutions. Still, from what I understand, all reports linking the player with the likes of Leeds and Fulham are really premature as nothing has been decided and nothing is concrete.”

He concluded the topic by adding:

“This is not kind of deal for April or May; Leeds’ full focus is not on the market but on the Championship now as they chase promotion back to the Premier League.”

Phillips sees his Manchester City contract expire in June 2028. According to Transfermarkt, the 31-capped England international is currently worth €28 million ($30.31 million).