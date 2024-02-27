The Fifth Round of the FA Cup kicked off on Monday night (February 26), with Coventry City picking up an emphatic 5-0 victory over Maidstone United. Defending champions Manchester City will be in action against Luton Town on Tuesday night, while Manchester United and Liverpool will play their FA Cup Fifth-Round matches on Wednesday (February 28).

Continue reading to learn where to watch United and Liverpool in action in the United States.

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United: Date, Time, Where To Watch & Prediction

Manchester United will head to the East Midlands for their FA Cup Fifth-Round meeting with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night. The game at the City Ground will kick off at 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT.

Fans in the United States can tune in to ESPN+ to watch the game live on Wednesday night. ESPN+ is a subscription-only service, costing $10.99 a month.

Meanwhile, in Canada, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, and Sportsnet One will carry the game.

Form & Prediction

The Red Devils are coming into Wednesday’s game on the back of a demoralizing 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford. It caused them to lose more ground in the top-four race, with them now trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by eight points after 26 matches.

Nottingham Forest also suffered a defeat in their last Premier League outing. The 17th-placed side fell to a 4-2 loss against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Red Devils have been quite poor this season, but we do not expect Erik ten Hag’s men to bottle it against the relegation-threatened Forest. We predict United to come away with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs. Southampton: Date, Time, Where To Watch & Prediction

Fresh off their win in the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool will welcome Championship side Southampton to Anfield Stadium for their FA Cup Fifth-Round bout on Wednesday. This fixture will kick off at 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT.

Just like the United-Nottingham clash, only ESPN+ will livestream the match in the United States. Similarly, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, and Sportsnet One will telecast/stream the game in Canada.

Form & Prediction

Even without the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 25). A couple of absentees should be fit for the game against Southampton, but we do not expect Jurgen Klopp to take any risks.

The Saints, meanwhile, are on a two-game losing run after suffering defeats to Hull City and Millwall.

Liverpool and Southampton have gifted us many fascinating encounters over the years. However, we are afraid this one may not have much for neutrals. The Merseysiders are full of confidence at the moment, and at home, they will look to finish the job as soon as possible. We are backing Klopp’s men to pick up a 4-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday night.