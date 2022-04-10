Countries
man city vs liverpool results and head to head record at the etihad

Man City vs Liverpool results and Head-to-Head Record at the Etihad

Updated

16 mins ago

Manchester City and Liverpool face each other in the Premier League this weekend and the winner could claim a vital edge in the title race this season.

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and they have had an impressive domestic campaign so far.

The home side are coming into this contest on the back of a hard-earned victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and they will look to raise their performance levels and grind out all three points against the Reds.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are second in the league table, just one point behind the defending champions.

They picked up a 3-1 win over Benfica in the Champions League in the last outing and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be reasonably confident heading into this fixture.

Man City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head Record at the Etihad

The Reds have a disappointing record against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and it remains to be seen whether they can turn things around.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 12 matches against the Merseyside giants at the Etihad Stadium.

Furthermore, Liverpool are winless in their last four matches against Manchester City across all competitions.

Since the takeover, Manchester City have enjoyed great success against Liverpool and the Reds have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League away games against Manchester City. City have a world-class attacking unit at their disposal and the Reds will have to be flawless at the back in order to grind out a win here.

Man City vs Liverpool Head to Head

In terms of head to head, Liverpool hold an impressive record against Manchester City and they have picked up 105 wins from the 218 matches played between the two sides.

Manchester City have picked up 55 victories in that time and the remainder of the matches have ended in a draw.

Man City vs Liverpool Results: Last six matches

Liverpool 2-2 Man City

Liverpool 1-4 Man City

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Liverpool 3-1 Man City

Liverpool 1-1 Man City

