Man City vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch the FA Cup for Free

Manchester City vs Liverpool preview

Manchester City and Liverpool have dominated the back pages for most of the year, with their title tussle looking like it’s going to go down to the wire. Now they face off in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, and unlike last weekend, there has to be a winner.

Manchester City reached this stage of the competition with ease, beating Swindon Town, Fulham, Peterborough and Southampton en-route to the semis. They weren’t troubled in any tie, winning 4-1 in all but the Peterborough match, which they won 2-0.

Liverpool haven’t had the same simple route to the final, struggling to beat Cardiff City, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest in the last three rounds. They also defeated Shrewsbury, which was a much simpler job.

Both sides were successful in their midweek Champions League matches, securing passage through to the semi-finals of the competition. Liverpool drew 3-3 with Benfica, while Manchester City played out a goalless tie with Atletico Madrid. Both had leads from the first leg, so their draws were sufficient for qualification.

Manchester City vs Liverpool team news

Manchester City team news

City picked up a few injuries in the midweek battle against Atletico. Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker both suffered ankle injuries, which will keep them out of the FA Cup clash, although Phil Foden’s head injury shouldn’t stop him taking part, although he’ll probably start on the bench

However, Ruben Dias was fit enough to make the bench against Atletico, and could play a part in the match against Liverpool. City will also get to call on Gabriel Jesus again, who was suspended for the Atletico game.

Manchester City predicted line-up

Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Liverpool team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s semi-final. He’s expected to recall several players to the starting line-up, after resting them against Benfica, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool predicted lineup

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane