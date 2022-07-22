Lucky 15 Tips Today | Paul Kelly’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 22nd July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Friday 22nd July, as Paul Kelly gives you his four best bets from across the UK and Ireland horse racing meetings today at Uttoxeter, Ascot and York respectively.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 275/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the Bet UK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

BALEARIC @ 6/1 with Bet UK – 1.35 Uttoxeter

This Jonjo O’Neill trained 4-year-old comes to Uttoxeter today looking to pick up his maiden victory in what will be his third start as a racehorse. Balearic has a third place finish and a runner-up finish behind him in his first two race starts, but looks the one to beat here today. Jonjo O’Neill Jr takes the reigns, looking to make it third time lucky for the Irish gelding.

THE WHIPMASTER @ 13/8 with Bet UK – 3.40 Ascot



The Whipmaster for trainer Gary Moore looks to make it five wins on the spin here this afternoon. The 4-year-old gelding has won his last four starts with ease, and today’s step up in class should prove a sterner test, but one he is most certainly capable of handling. Ryan Moore takes to the saddle today and the pair should make it five wins on the bounce.

CARNIVAL ZAIN @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 4.15 Ascot



This 5-year-old gelding comes here fresh off the back of some fine form. Carnival Zain has three wins and two runner-up finishes in his last six starts. Last time out, he won at Chester by over a length when running off a mark of 10st 4lbs, and pushed along nicely as the race progressed and kept on inside the final furlong well. Should go well again today.

POPTRONIC @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 7.25 York



This 3-year-old filly comes here today boasting the finest form in the field here, with three wins and a runner-up finish in her four racing starts. These three wins have come in her last three starts, most recently, winning a Class 1 at Newcastle on the all-weather track. Poptonic‘s only run n the flat turf was a win at Ripon last month, where she won by over five length and was very comfortable. Looks the one to beat here.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 275/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Existing Customer Free Bets Today

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets