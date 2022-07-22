We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Friday, 22 July, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Ever Present. He runs at Down Royal in Northern Ireland this evening, while our NB bet, Speedo Boy, contests a familiar race at Ascot this afternoon.

Get the lowdown on these two picks from our horse racing experts in full below. There’s one runner of interest on either side of the Irish Sea:

3:05 Ascot – SPEEDO BOY (NB EW) @ 7/1 with 888Sport

(NB EW) @ 7/1 with 888Sport 7:30 Down Royal – EVER PRESENT (NAP) @ 7/2 with 888Sport

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Ever Present win?

In the featured Listed race at Down Royal this evening, Her Majesty’s Place over 1m 6f (7:30), Ever Present appeals. Some tipsters put this one forward for the biggest handicap at York races today, the Ebor coming up next month. If Jessica Harrington’s charge is to win on the Knavesmire in August, then he needs a good show here.

In Ever Present, she has a lightly-raced six-year-old gelding by Elusive Pimpernel who started off in bumpers. He has since switched from National Hunt Flat races to the level proper and won three of four starts in this code. Ever Present has never been favourite on the best betting sites for any of his races so far, so regularly defied market expectations.

Today’s horse racing NAP should be strong stayer at this trip

After finishing down the field in Listed and graded bumpers behind top horses like Sir Gerhard and Kilcruit, he switched codes. Ever Present landed his first two Flat starts at Leopardstown over 1m 7f, so those race results show he stays further. That’s a big plus at an undulating course like Down Royal.

When dropped back in trip for the Pentingo Handicap on Irish Champions Weekend last autumn, Ever Present defied top weight of 10st to win over 1m 5f. He’s also gone well fresh before, so just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day this Friday. A £10 punt at sweet 7/2 odds with 888Sport returns £45 if Ever Present makes a winning return.

Speedo Boy seeks third Brown Jack Handicap win at Ascot

Speaking of Flat stayers, one of the feature handicaps at Ascot races today is the 2m Brown Jack Handicap (3:05). Ian Williams’ Speedo Boy has won this twice before including 12 months ago, so looks overpriced and each way value despite the small field. Now aged eight, this Vision D’Etat gelding is only 2lb higher in the weights than last year.

Two of Speedo Boy’s three Flat turf wins came here in this. He’s also been dropped a couple of pounds in the handicap to 89 after trailing in on reappearance at Chester. A more galloping track at Ascot clearly suits him, and he also won over hurdles at Cheltenham earlier in his career.

Dual race winner making first start since wind op

Speedo Boy has also had wind surgery since his return to action. If that frees up his breathing, then he’s still on a workable mark. Richard Kingscote takes the ride for just the third time. He has a 19 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the Williams stable. If we had backed this trainer-jockey combination on horse racing betting sites blind, then it would’ve yielded a massive £56.26 profit to a £1 level stake.

It’s for that reason that Speedo Boy just had to be our NB bet to the horse racing NAP of the Day and a bit of each way value. Such a punt with a tenner at 7/1 with 888Sport returns £107.50 if he can this race for a third time. New customers who sign up and bet £10 qualify for £40 in bonuses with more information below…

