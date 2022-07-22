Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with five meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Ascot, Thirsk and Uttoxeter get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining five meetings from York, Cork, Down Royal, Newmarket and Chepstow get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Uttoxeter, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.40pm at Newmarket.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ascot and one from York, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ascot, Thirsk, Uttoxeter, York, Cork, Down Royal, Newmarket and Chepstow

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meetings today!

NAP – CARNIVAL ZAIN @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 4.15 Ascot



Our NAP of the day comes from the meeting at Ascot Racecourse this afternoon, where we have selected Carnival Zain to win the 4.15pm Class 3 Handicap over the seven furlong trip.

This 5-year-old gelding comes here fresh off the back of some fine form. Carnival Zain has three wins and two runner-up finishes in his last six starts. Last time out, he won at Chester by over a length when running off a mark of 10st 4lbs, and pushed along nicely as the race progressed and kept on inside the final furlong well.

This Micky Hammond trained horse runs off two-pounds shorter a mark today, so should be able to handle the handicap well. Jockey Becky Smith takes the reigns on Carnival Zain today and the pair should have every chance of triumphing here.

NEXT BEST – LATE ARRIVAL @ 10/1 with Bet UK – 6.25 York

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the form of this Michael and David Easterby trained 5-year-old, as we have picked Late Arrival to triumph in this Class 4 Handicap over six furlongs.

The gelding comes here today fresh off the back of back-to-back victories, winning at Pontefract and Chester respectively. Late Arrival won by over a length at Chester at the beginning of the month, and won by five lengths the race before that at Pontefract when he was a huge 28/1 underdog.

Late Arrival has looked superb in recent runs, so jockey Joanna Mason will be hopeful of claiming a hat-trick of wins on the 5-year-old here today. Runs off a reasonable mark of 9st 4lbs which should help too.

Check out all of our selections across the eight meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Thirsk, Uttoxeter, York, Cork, Down Royal, Newmarket and Chepstow on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 55 races:

Ascot Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Syndicated @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.30 Clochette @ 8/13 with Bet UK

3.05 Mostly Cloudy @ 4/6 with Bet UK

3.40 The Whipmaster @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.15 Carnival Zain (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.50 Love Mystery @ 9/1 with Bet UK

5.25 Love Trophy Power @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Golden Gal @ 5/1 with Bet UK

1.45 Haughty @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Lupset Flossy Pop @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.50 Urban Sprawl @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.25 Cobra Kai @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Burning Emotion @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Hellenista @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Seaforth Mancy @ 11/8 with Bet UK

1.35 Balearic @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Port O’Clock @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.40 Defo D’Oudairies @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Begoodtoyourself @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Maria Magdalena @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Masked Matgil @ 2/1 with Bet UK

York Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Brazen Bolt @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.55 Blue For You @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.25 Late Arrival (NB) @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Impulsive Reaction @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.25 Poptronic @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.55 Marching Army @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.25 Prodigious Blue @ 9/1 with Bet UK

Cork Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Ultramarine @ 8/15 with Bet UK

5.45 Showmolina @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Queen Of Ours @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.45 Kodi Red @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Moss Tucker @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Good Heavens @ 2/5 with Bet UK

8.15 Ta Na La @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Down Royal Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Amazing Show @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Empress Of Bough @ 17/2 with Bet UK

6.30 Impero @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.00 Prime Chief @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Ever Present @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.00 All Class @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Regally Blonde @ 13/8 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

5.40 Streets Of Gold @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.10 One Nation @ EVS with Bet UK

6.40 Laguna Veneta @ 11/8 with Bet UK

7.10 Bulleit @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Ice House @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Dutch Decoy @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.40 Billyb @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

6.05 King Of War @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.35 Chetan @ 15/2 with Bet UK

7.05 Diamond Cottage @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.35 Connie’s Rose @ 5/2 with Bet UK

8.05 Amor De Mi Vida @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.35 Saucisson @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change