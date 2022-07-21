Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – July 22nd

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ASCOT 2.30

CLOCHETTE (system – Andrew Balding second-time-out 2yos, beaten by ten lengths or less on debut)

Andrew Balding has a good record with his second-time-out juveniles who were beaten on their debuts but ran within ten lengths of the winner. He’s won with 83 of the 341 qualifiers (24.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £53.12 to a £1 level stake at SP. CLOCHETTE was an eyecatcher when runner-up at Newbury on her debut 22 days ago, meeting trouble in running and doing clear best of those to come from off the pace. She looks well drawn towards the stands’ rail and can go one better.

ASCOT 3.05

MOSTLY CLOUDY (system – Brown Jack Handicap, 3yos)

Three-year-olds have a nine from 18 record in the 2m Brown Jack Handicap this century for a profit of £14.95 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners only 4.97). Those three-year-old who ran first or second in their prep race had form figures of 1112211112 (7-10) for a profit of £16.70. MOSTLY CLOUDY, the only three-year-old in five-runner line-up, arrives here on the back of four straight wins and can put the 15lb weight-for-age allowance to good use.

YORK 5.20

GABRIAL THE WIRE (system – class barrier)

GABRIAL THE WIRE, like plenty of horses owned by Dr Marwan Koukash, runs regularly at Chester but he seems better at other venues, despite having won there on three occasions. His record in Class 3 or lower handicaps reads 7821110916071656 (5-16), improving to 211101 (4-6) on turf only and away from Chester.

NEWMRKET 6.40

CONTROL (system – John Butler, first-time blinkers)

John Butler has a good overall record with first-time headgear, including five winners from 28 runners in first-time blinkers. Backing them all would have returned a profit of £16.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. Three of the beaten horses finished second (40-1, 11-2 and 3-1) and headgear could help CONTROL to get off the mark in a weak fillies’ handicap.

