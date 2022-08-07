Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Racing Bets, Sun 7th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Sunday 7th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Leicester, Windsor and Haydock.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

SUPREME KING @ 11/10 with BetUK – 2.20 Leicester



Ran on well over 6f in a decent maiden at Glorious Goodwood last week and so the step up to 7f looks a good move for this Richard Hannon juvenile.

Second behind Million Reasons, who he takes on again here. But this Mick Appleby runner was slowly away that day and on this stiffer track can turn the tables having run on well at Bath last time.

LOVE TROPHY POWER @ 7/4 with BetUK – 3.40 Windsor



Won here in June and followed that up at Yarmouth next time. Down the field last time though at Ascot but that was in a slightly better race than this. Eased in grade again here helps and even though she’s taking on the in-form Rhubarb, you feel the winning run of that horse can’t go on forever.

QUEEN AMINATU @ 10/3 with BetUK – 6.15 Haydock



Been running in better races (Listed) than this of late so the ease back into a handicap is the first plus. The William Haggas yard are in good order too and they also boast a decent 28% record at the track with their 3 year-olds.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

