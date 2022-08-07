We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There are a couple of 9/4 shots competing to be SportsLens experts’ horse racing NAP of the Day on Sunday, 7 August. Both are mares running over hurdles at Downpatrick this afternoon in Trendy Lady and Motown Maggie.

Both of today’s picks represent top Irish National Hunt horse racing stables. See all the reasons why our tipsters fancy this pair of mares in full below:

2:30 Downpatrick – TRENDY LADY (NAP) @ 9/4 with 888Sport

(NAP) @ 9/4 with 888Sport 4:00 Downpatrick – MOTOWN MAGGIE (NB) @ 9/4 with 888Sport

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Trendy Lady win?

In the opening mares maiden hurdler over an extended 2m 2f (2:30), Trendy Lady could well go one better than last time out. Trained by Henry De Bromhead, who has already saddled a couple of winners this month, this six-year-old daughter of Kayf Tara was an unlucky loser over course and distance last time out.

Trendy Lady was sent off the 2/1 favourite on the best UK betting sites here last month. She got chinned on the line by a short-head with the front two pulling some seven lengths and upwards clear of the remainder. Among those down the field that day was re-opposing rival Bella Bliss. That one made costly mistakes at the business end.

It doesn’t make sense based on the bare race result that Bella Bliss is the overnight market leader and not Trendy Lady. With Rachael Blackmore again in the saddle and already on four winners for August, she is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day today. A £10 wager on Trendy Lady returns £32.50 at her current price.

Motown Maggie NB to our horse racing NAP off top weight

Later on the card, Motown Maggie brings leading form claims into the extended 2m 5f mares handicap hurdle (4:00). Despite carrying top weight for trainer Gordon Elliott, this consistent five-year-old daughter of Doyen races off 3lb lower than her mark when runner-up at the Ayr races at the Scottish Grand National meeting when last in action.

Motown Maggie has consistently bumped into one or two too good throughout her hurdles career. After placing in three Irish Points, she chased home subsequent Cork Grade 3 hero Nell’s Well on her second outing over the smaller obstacles. She was then held just a length by Optional Mix, winner of a case since, at Clonmel. The runner-up, Downtown Queen, has landed two hurdle races this summer, which also advertises the form.

After final winning at Fairyhouse, Motown Maggie bumped in to a locally trained horse at Kelso races that she couldn’t concede a penalty too. She was then far from disgraced when third to subsequent Grade 3 winner Allegorie De Vassy back at Fairyhouse. Motown Maggie reversed that Kelso form at Ayr when chasing home Get A Tonic in a staying mares’ handicap hurdle.

Well-treated on differential between UK and Irish ratings

As noted above, she has a 3lb lower mark in the Emerald Isle than the UK. Only Get A Tonic, placed in Listed company on three previous starts including by Cheltenham Mares’ Hurdle heroine Marie’s Rock, proved too good. Based on the pick of her form, it’s no surprise that horse racing betting sites favour the claims of Motown Maggie here.

Elliott stable jockey Jack Kennedy takes the ride for the first here so that looks significant. A repeat of her Ayr run should see Motown Maggie defy top weight and that’s why she’s NB behind our horse racing NAP of the Day on 7 August. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport at her current odds returns £32.50. New customers who sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more details below…

