Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps , with three meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

Today we’ve meetings from Haydock, Leicester and Windsor on the flat in the UK, while in Ireland Downpatrick race over the sticks.

All the Sunday action is in the afternoon. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.50pm at Leicester, with the last race at Haydock at 6.45pm.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Haydock and one from Windsor, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Haydock, Windsor, Haydock and Downpatrick (Ire)



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – ARCTIC FOX @ 9/2 with Bet UK – 6.45 Haydock



In great form at the moment – winning her last two. The last came here at Haydock and was by an impressive 4 lengths. She’s up 6lbs this time so a bit more needed but seemed to do it well the last day to back up sticking with this Matrin Todhunter mare.

NEXT BEST – LOVE TROPHY POWER @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 3.40 Windsor



The prolific winner – Rhubarb – will be popular here having won it’s last three. But is up again in the ratings and so a chance is taken on the course winner – Love Trophy Power. This Roger Varian runner is the top-rated in the field and despite being beaten last time at Ascot it came in a better race than this. Dropped back in grade helps and was a nice winner at this level two runs back.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Haydock, Leicester, Windsor and Downpatrick (Ire) on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all the day’s races:

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

3.45 SILKIE WILKY @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.15 CHARYN @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.45 A SURE WELCOME @ 14/1 with Bet UK

5.15 MIRAMICHI @ 15/2 with Bet UK

5.45 URBAN SPRAWL @ 15/2 with Bet UK

6.15 TARRABB @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.45 ARCTIC FOX (NAP) @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

1.50 GUMAIS @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.20 BERKSHIRE PHANTOM @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.50 NURSECLAIRE @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.20 MISSCALL @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.52 TRUE COURAGE @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.22 ATTACHE @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.52 UBAHHA @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

2.10 ANDALEEP @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.40 SASSY BELLE @ 11/8 with Bet UK

3.10 RAINBOW MIRAGE @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.40 LOVE TROPHY POWER (NB) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.10 DUBAI MILE @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.40 ASDAA @ 24/5 with Bet UK

Downpatrick (Ire) Horse Racing Tips

2.30 BLOSSOM DE MAI @ 13/1 with Bet UK

3.00 SOVIET PIMPERNEL @ 22/5 with Bet UK

3.30 TOP BASANTA @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.00 MOTOWN MAGGIE @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.30 REXEM @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.00 RARE CONOR @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.30 MOONOVERCLOON @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change