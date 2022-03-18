Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Saturday 19th March

This Saturday we’ve horse racing fixtures at Kempton, Fontwell, Uttoxeter, Newcastle and Thurles over the jumps, while Wolverhampton races on the AW

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.



Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Saturday 19th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

GOLDEN BOY GREY @ SP with BetUK – 2.05 Kempton

This Gary Moore runner has won two of his last three and was impressive the last day at Huntingdon when winning by 5l. Up 5lbs for that and this looks a better race so will need to improve again, but looks the sort to do just that.



FUJI FLIGHT @ SP with BetUK – 2.25 Uttoxeter

The Venetia Williams yard had a great time of it at Cheltenham last week and look to have a good chance of continuing that decent form here. Has impressed to win well the last twice and the 5lbs rise is offset with the 7lb jockey’s claim.



BROKEN HALO @ SP with BetUK – 2.46 Fontwell



Paul Nicholls does well with his runners at the track and with 14lbs in hand on his main rival – Black Gerry – his 7 year-old should be hard to beat here, especially with jockey Tom Buckley taking off another 5lbs.

TIME TO GET UP @ SP with BetUK – 3.35 Uttoxeter



Won the Midlands National 12 months ago and will be looking to become the first horse to win the race twice! But he’s rated only 4lbs higher and with 10-9 in racing weight actually has 2lbs less than last year. Was a fair third at Haydock last time in the Grand National Trial race so should be spot on for his defence



Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

