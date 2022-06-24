Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Fri 24th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Friday 24th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Doncaster, Yarmouth, Cartmel and Chester meetings.

Naval Power (1st 8/11), Lion Of War (1st 8/11) and Stone Circle (1st 11/10) gave us 3 winners from 4 on Thursday.

COURAGEOUS KNIGHT @ 8/13 with BetUK – 1.35 Doncaster

Second last time out at Haydock – beaten just a nose over this 7f trip. That was his third career run and despite yet to win a race is progressing nicely. The Godolphin camp seem to have found a nice race for him to get off the mark here.

Improving 3 year-old that has won his last four in great fashion. The last of those came at Ripon when scoring by an easy 3 lengths and even though the handicapper has reacted by raising him another 5lbs you feel there is still more to come from this Sean Woods runner.

BATTLE OF TORO @ 10/11 with BetUK – 5.20 Cartmel

Looks a bit of a two-horse race with Ted Hastings the danger. But the James Moffatt yard often do well here at the track and this 6 year-old was an easy 24 length winner here over this course and distance. With the course no issues and Charlotte Jones riding again to take off 3lbs he’s taken to back up that win.

MYSTICAL APPLAUSE @ 10/11 with BetUK – 6.15 Chester

Won over 6f last time out at Salisbury – only got home by a neck that day but stayed on well to suggest this step up to 7f will bring out more improvement. Hayley Turner, who was on last time, rides again.

