Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with six meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Doncaster, Cartmel and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Doncaster, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Newmarket.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Cartmel and one from Doncaster, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – SHANTOU EXPRESS @ 5/4 with Bet UK – 3.05 Cartmel



Our NAP of the day comes from the meeting at Cartmel Racecourse where we have sided with Shantou Express for trainer Kim Bailey and jockey David Bass.

This 7-year-old gelding boasts some impressive form, with two wins, a second and a third place finish in his last five starts. Last time out, Shantou Express came second in a Class 3 Handicap at Worcester, where he ran well and kept on, but was beaten by a better horse on the day. Today, he runs off a mark of 11lbs lower, which should suit him down to the ground. This is his first chase since November, but his form since then over the hurdle has been great.

Shantou Express is the highest rated horse in this race but seems fairly handicapped, so should have a real chance of picking up his first win over the fences this afternoon.

NEXT BEST – ANTAGONIZE @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 2.10 Doncaster

For our Next Best selection, we have sided with Antagonize for Bryan Smart’s yard to win this Class 5 Handicap over the 7f213y trip.

This 6-year-old looks to have some of the best form in the field, with two wins, two runner-ups and a third place finish in his last seven starts. Last time out he finished in second place at Thirsk and only lost out by a head, which stands Antagonize in good stead for today’s race over a similar trip in a less competitive field.

Gianluca Sanna takes the reigns today, as he has done the last seven races Antagonize has competed in. Horse and jockey know each other well and today should be another successful run as a pair.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Doncaster, Cartmel, Yarmouth, Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 48 races:

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Good Earth @ 4/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Courageous Knight @ 8/13 with Bet UK

2.10 Antagonize (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Nietzsche’s Star @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.20 Royal Sacandal @ 10/11 with Bet UK

3.55 Buxted Reel @ 12/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Hurt You Never @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

1.55 On We Go @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Mr Sundancer @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Shantou Express (NAP) @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.40 Mah Mate Bob @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Oceans Red @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.47 Oakmont @ 8/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Haveyougotmymoney @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Dark Design @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Liberation Bay @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Appier @ 6/5 with Bet UK

3.30 Tamaska @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.05 Grandfather Tom @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Amor De Mi Vida @ 8/13 with Bet UK

5.10 Cazeva Princess @ 17/2 with Bet UK

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Spirit Genie @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.35 Never Ending Story @ EVS with Bet UK

6.08 All In The Mind @ 9/1 with Bet UK

6.43 Temple Of Artemis @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.18 Arctic Blaze @ 16/1 with Bet UK

7.53 Dunum @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.28 Dancila @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Kingson @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.30 Bashful @ 16/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Tantastic @ 12/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Fernando Rah @ 11/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Pearl Beach @ 12/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Indemnify @ 10/11 with Bet UK

8.20 Kodebreaker @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Strawberry Belle @ 10/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Cianciana @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.25 Light Of Peace @ 4/7 with Bet UK

7.00 Shabs @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.35 El Bello @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Origintrail @ 6/4 with Bet UK

8.45 Coase @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Chester Horse Racing Tips

5.40 Liangel Hope @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Duchray @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.50 Manhattanville @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.25 Golden Melody @ 10/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Perfect Swiss @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.35 Brazilian Beach @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change