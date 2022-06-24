Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 24 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Friday, 24 June, according to SportsLens tipsters, is Ted Hastings. He contests the concluding 2m 1f novice hurdle at Cartmel this afternoon (5:20). Gordon Elliott’s Irish raider looks well worth a wager at a sweet 7/4.

412 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Ted Hastings has already beaten today’s favourite, Battle Of Toro, off worse terms. In this horse racing market, then, he looks overpriced. Elliott has a good strike rate at Cartmel too. Ted Hastings is thus our horse racing NAP today and here are more reasons to back him.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Ted Hastings win?

A six-year-old Imperial Monarch gelding, Ted Hastings has already proven he travels across the Irish Sea. He bolted up at Ayr on his hurdles debut last month under today’s jockey Sean Bowen. Sent off the 13/8 favourite on the best betting sites, Ted Hastings ran on well up the run-in for an easy victory.

Bowen starts today two clear of Brian Hughes in the race to be champion jump jockey. He will need to take chances that Elliott provides him with to keep up his fine start to the National Hunt season.

Today’s horse racing NAP has measure of major rival

Although main market rival Battle Of Toro came out and won over this course and distance, he didn’t beat a lot in record that horse racing result and previously bled when well held by Ted Hastings. That’s enough to make the Emerald Isle raider look overpriced.

Bowen, like Elliott, has a 26 per cent career strike rate around Cartmel. That is why Ted Hastings had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day on 24 June. A £10 punt with 888Sport returns £27.50 if he goes one better than his run at Kelso last time out.

Battle Of Artemis intriguing in Curragh Cup

In the 1m 6f Group 2 Curragh Cup (6:43), Temple Of Artemis is a fascinating runner on his Chester handicap success when last in action. While that form hasn’t really worked out, this three-year-old Galileo colt enjoyed the step up in trip and could be a potential improver.

The generous weight for age terms of 15lb from his elders is a great leveller for Temple Of Artemis. It brings him right into contention on adjusted figures. While the top horse racing betting sites side with Aidan O’Brien stable companion Wordsworth, that one has been disappointing.

As the favourite had a tough race in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot and Master Of Reality looks thoroughly exposed aged seven, Temple Of Artemis could surprise the market principals under Seamie Heffernan. He’s NB to our horse racing NAP of the Day and worth an each way punt at a sweet 6/1.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

We have all the info about the new customer betting offer available with 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to all SportsLens readers that don’t have an account with this online bookie already.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as Skrill, Paysafecard, Paypal, Neteller and MuchBetter because these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Both our horse racing NAP of the Day and NB bets meet this. After the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake £10 on either of our top horse racing bets today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Make sure to follow these steps to get the offer:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

