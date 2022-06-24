Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 24 June

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Friday, 24 June, according to SportsLens tipsters, is Ted Hastings. He contests the concluding 2m 1f novice hurdle at Cartmel this afternoon (5:20). Gordon Elliott’s Irish raider looks well worth a wager at a sweet 7/4.
Ted Hastings has already beaten today’s favourite, Battle Of Toro, off worse terms. In this horse racing market, then, he looks overpriced. Elliott has a good strike rate at Cartmel too. Ted Hastings is thus our horse racing NAP today and here are more reasons to back him.
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Ted Hastings win?
A six-year-old Imperial Monarch gelding, Ted Hastings has already proven he travels across the Irish Sea. He bolted up at Ayr on his hurdles debut last month under today’s jockey Sean Bowen. Sent off the 13/8 favourite on the best betting sites, Ted Hastings ran on well up the run-in for an easy victory.
Bowen starts today two clear of Brian Hughes in the race to be champion jump jockey. He will need to take chances that Elliott provides him with to keep up his fine start to the National Hunt season.
Today’s horse racing NAP has measure of major rival
Although main market rival Battle Of Toro came out and won over this course and distance, he didn’t beat a lot in record that horse racing result and previously bled when well held by Ted Hastings. That’s enough to make the Emerald Isle raider look overpriced.
Bowen, like Elliott, has a 26 per cent career strike rate around Cartmel. That is why Ted Hastings had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day on 24 June. A £10 punt with 888Sport returns £27.50 if he goes one better than his run at Kelso last time out.
Battle Of Artemis intriguing in Curragh Cup
In the 1m 6f Group 2 Curragh Cup (6:43), Temple Of Artemis is a fascinating runner on his Chester handicap success when last in action. While that form hasn’t really worked out, this three-year-old Galileo colt enjoyed the step up in trip and could be a potential improver.
The generous weight for age terms of 15lb from his elders is a great leveller for Temple Of Artemis. It brings him right into contention on adjusted figures. While the top horse racing betting sites side with Aidan O’Brien stable companion Wordsworth, that one has been disappointing.
As the favourite had a tough race in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot and Master Of Reality looks thoroughly exposed aged seven, Temple Of Artemis could surprise the market principals under Seamie Heffernan. He’s NB to our horse racing NAP of the Day and worth an each way punt at a sweet 6/1.
