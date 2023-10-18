Soccer

Liverpool Superstar Darwin Nunez Stars As Uruguay Pick Up Convincing Win Over Neymar’s Brazil

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool Star Nunenz After Scoring Against Brazil

Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez led the way as Uruguay bagged a massive 2-0 victory over five-time world champions Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday night (October 17). With the victory, Uruguay have climbed up to second place in the CONMEBOL qualifier rankings and are now sitting between leaders Argentina and third-placed Brazil.

A Darwin Nunez Masterclass At Centenario

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa understandably named Nunez in the starting XI for the clash against heavyweights Brazil at the Centenario Stadium. The 24-year-old took a while to get into his groove, failing to even go near the Brazilian goal until the 40th minute.

However, in typical fashion, Nunez went from zero to hero in one fell sweep, getting on the scoresheet just three minutes before halftime. Maximiliano Araujo got the better of his marker on the left flank and put an inviting cross into the box for Nunez. The Liverpool man timed his run perfectly to get to the end of the delivery at the near post and pulled off an inch-perfect header to take the ball beyond Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson.

Nunez once again went quiet in the second half, only to spring back into life in the 77th minute. The former Benfica star received a throw-in in the final third, warded off pressure from Gabriel Magalhaes, and put it on a platter for Nicolas de la Cruz, who made no mistake in putting it away from close range. Against the Selecao, Nunez attempted three dribbles, completing two; won six duels, and completed two recoveries, capping off a fantastic display.

Brazil Suffer Double Setback After Neymar Injury

Shortly after going behind to Nunez’s goal, Brazil skipper Neymar was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from De La Cruz. The Al-Hilal attacker screamed out in agony as De la Cruz made contact with the 31-year-old. He was unable to play any further part in the game and had to be stretchered off the field. Richarlison was introduced in Neymar’s place, but the Tottenham Hotspur star could not do any damage.

Brazil came closest to scoring in the 69th minute, when Real Madrid winger Rodrygo let fly from a free-kick 25 yards from goal and saw his shot clatter against the post. They ended the game with just two shots, with none of them landing on target. Between Neymar’s unfortunate injury and a toothless performance against their South American rivals, it was a night to forget for Fernando Diniz and his men.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

