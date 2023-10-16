The first division of Spanish soccer, La Liga, has a long history of showcasing some of the best players in the world. Thanks to the deep pockets of the league’s most prominent teams, many top players prefer to fly out to Spain. Moreover, Spanish clubs have extraordinary youth academies, which churn out marvelous players on cue year after year.

Between the two, La Liga has never been short of high-ticket players, and today, we will check out the cream of the crop from the current batch. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at the 10 most valuable players plying their trade in La Liga right now (October 2023):

#10 Ronald Araujo (Barcelona): €70 Million ($73.65 Million)

Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo is the only defender on this uber-exclusive list. The Uruguayan, who has been with the senior team since 2020, is rated at $73.65 million by Transfermarkt.

The 24-year-old versatile defender has played 118 matches for the Blaugrana in all competitions, scoring seven times and providing three assists. His contract with the club runs out in June 2026.

#9 Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona): €90 Million ($94.69 Million)

One of the best central midfielders in the world, Frenkie de Jong is currently the ninth-most valuable player in La Liga. As per Transfermarkt’s latest valuations, the Dutchman’s current market value stands at $94.69 million.

De Jong had a slow start to his Barcelona career, with him struggling to justify his astronomical €86 million ($90.48 million) price tag. He has since found his footing, emerging as an integral part of Barca’s midfield under Xavi. The 26-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2026, has played 190 games for the Catalans, scoring 16 times and claiming 21 assists.

#8 Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid): €90 Million ($94.69 Million)

French midfield maestro Aurelien Tchouameni has claimed the eighth spot in the rankings, courtesy of his cool $94.69 million market value.

Signing for Real Madrid from Monaco in an €80 million ($84.17 million) deal last summer, Tchouameni had a tough time living up to his billing. The France international has performed significantly better this time around, becoming a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti’s XI.

The 23-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2028, has appeared in 61 games for the All-Whites, scoring once and providing four assists.

#7 Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid): €90 Million ($94.69 Million)

One of the most committed and versatile players in Real Madrid’s ranks, Eduardo Camavinga sits in seventh place with a handsome $94.69 million market value.

The dynamite central midfielder has been a godsend for Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has quite frequently deployed him as a left-back. Camavinga has stated that he does not like playing as a left-back, but has pledged to continue serving as long as his coach needs him.

The 20-year-old has played 110 games for Madrid in all competitions, scoring twice and providing five assists. He is contractually tied to Madrid until June 2027.

#6 Gavi (Barcelona): €90 Million ($94.69 Million)

A proud graduate of Barcelona’s youth academy La Masia, Gavi’s market value stands at $94.69 million, making him the sixth most valuable player in La Liga.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been with the senior team since July 2021. He has since played 107 games for the Catalonian outfit in the last two-and-a-half years, scoring seven times and providing 14 assists. Gavi’s contract with Barcelona runs until June 2026.

#5 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid): €100 Million ($105.21 Million)

A powerhouse of a central midfielder, Federico Valverde is the fifth-most valuable player in the Spanish top flight. The 25-year-old midfield is valued at $105.21 million by Transfermarkt.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been playing regularly since leaving Real Madrid Castilla for the senior team in 2018. He has played 215 games for the club from the Spanish capital, netting 19 times and providing 18 assists.

#4 Rodrygo (Real Madrid): €100 Million ($105.21 Million)

Real Madrid’s new No. 11 Rodrygo is one of the five players in La Liga to break into the $100 million club. The Brazilian, who has proven his proficiency on the right wing as well as in a central role, is currently valued at $105.21 million.

Rodrygo, 22, has been with the All-Whites since joining from Santos in 2019. He has played 176 games for Madrid, scoring 38 times and providing 33 assists. His deal with Madrid runs until June 2025.

#3 Pedri (Barcelona): €100 Million ($105.21 Million)

Rated at $105.21 million, Pedri is Barcelona‘s most valuable player at the moment. The central midfield star, who signed for the Camp Nou outfit in the summer of 2019, is set to remain in the Catalonian capital until June 2026.

Pedri, an outstanding ballplayer with an eye for goal, has appeared in 117 games for the club, scoring 17 times and providing eight assists. If he can keep injuries at bay, Pedri stands the chance to climb even higher in the rankings.

#2 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid): €150 Million ($157.82 Million)

The most valuable winger in the world, Vinicius Junior has claimed the second spot with a massive $157.82 million valuation. The jet-heeled winger, who has been at Real Madrid since July 2018, has reportedly (via The Daily Mail) signed a new deal with the club that will see him remain in the capital until June 2027.

The 23-year-old is currently the most prolific player in Madrid’s ranks. The No. 7, who has won a couple of La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy with Los Blancos, has played 232 games for the All Whites, scoring 62 times and claiming 65 assists.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid): €150 Million ($157.82 Million)

Receiving a massive €30 million ($31.59 million) valuation bump, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has emerged as the most valuable player in La Liga. The former Borussia Dortmund star is valued at a massive $157.82 million by Transfermarkt.

Bellingham, who joined Madrid from Dortmund for a €103 million ($108.45 million) fee in the summer, has enjoyed an extraordinary start at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 20-year-old has scored 10 times in 10 matches across competitions this term, emerging as the team’s highest scorer. With eight goals scored in eight games, he is also the leading scorer in La Liga.

Bellingham, who is living his best life in Spain, sees his Madrid contract expire in June 2029.