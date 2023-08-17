American Football

Lions’ Jameson Williams has a hamstring injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the preseason

The start to Jameson Williams’ NFL career has been slow. As a rookie in 2022, he came into the season with an ACL injury he suffered in his final collegiate game. He played nine games last season and made six starts for the Lions. Williams had one catch for 41 yards and one touchdown. 

At yesterday’s joint practice with the Jaguars, Jameson Williams injured his hamstring in 7-on-7 drills. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that this hamstring injury is going to keep him out for the rest of the preseason. This is not ideal for a player who’s already slotted to miss some time at the beginning of the season.

Jameson Williams continues to deal with injuries early on in his career


Last season, Williams was caught violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The league issued a six-game suspension for Williams to start the 2023 season. This offseason, Dan Campbell’s plan was to get Williams as much work in the preseason as he possibly can. He knew that Williams was going to miss the first six games.

Now that he’s injured for the rest of preseason, the Lions won’t see him on the field again until October. His suspension takes place when the final roster is cut down to 53 players. Head coach Dan Campbell said Williams will have a setback, but he’s not worried. According to NFL rules, the Lions are not allowed to treat his injury while he’s suspended.

Coach Campbell said the Lions are looking into seeing if they can get that changed. When speaking to the media today, Campbell gave a positive update for star WR Amon-Ra St.Brown. He said St.Brown will likely be back on the field between Monday-Friday of next week. The 23-year-old suffered a small ankle injury at yesterday’s joint practice. With time left before the regular season, the Lions are giving St.Brown some extra time to rehab and be 100 percent.

