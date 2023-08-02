The start to Jameson Williams’ pro career has not been easy, to say the least. He tore his ACL in his final collegiate game but was still drafted 12th overall by Detroit in 2022. In his rookie season, Williams played in six games and played very limited offensive snaps.

Ahead of the 2023 season, head coach Dan Campbell said that Williams is going to get a ton of reps during preseason. He’s behind in his development due to the injury and the Lions want him to grow this season. In 2022, the Lions finished Top 5 in scoring even without the potential production they could have gotten from Williams.

Dan Campbell believes Jameson Williams can ‘grow’ and put it all together in the future

Update: #Lions WR Jameson Williams is stepping up in practice after the punching incident a couple of days ago. Williams had a “stellar” day at camp that includes a 55+ yard TD catch where he beat CB Cam Sutton by 5 yards. Coach Dan Campbell said Williams has been impressive,… https://t.co/nqSqqdkCCa pic.twitter.com/p0Y6QeXIPj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 2, 2023



Coming into his rookie season off an ACL injury, Jameson Williams didn’t make his NFL debut until Week 12 in 2022. The Lions used him sparingly and wanted to play it safe with their first-round draft pick. Williams had 9 targets and one reception for 41 yards along with one rushing attempt for 40 yards.

Even if Williams looked like he’d be ready to start Week 1, he won’t be able to do so. Last season, Willaims was busted for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. He has to serve a suspension for the first six games of the 2023 season. Williams will be on the sideline for the first six weeks of the season but can return in Week 7 vs the Ravens.

Lions WR Jameson Williams is having a stellar day at camp that includes a 50+ yard touchdown catch. HC Dan Campbell told the media this morning that it’s “imperative” for Williams’ growth that he plays in the preseason. https://t.co/lhyXSXVsVl pic.twitter.com/2RbzmSQXb8 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) August 2, 2023



With Williams out to begin the season, the Lions are planning to get the second-year pro extra reps during the preseason. Earlier this week, reports said that Willaims threw a punch at one of his teammates. The former Alabama WR still needs to grow on and off the field. Dan Campbell is confident that Williams has what it takes to do both. He said he believes that Williams “wants to get better.”