Lions Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s Injury Not Considered Serious

Detroit Lions key free agent addition Chauncey Gardner-Johnson went down in practice today with a non-contact knee injury.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson did not suffer any structural damage after undergoing tests, per @FieldYates. He’s considered day-to-day. A sigh of relief in Detroit. https://t.co/7QmkgUlJOZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 24, 2023

Luckily according to recent reports the injury he suffered is not considered serious. He is now currently day-to-day. The Lions will for now breath a sigh of relief as they are unlikely to lose to coveted safety for the whole season. It seems likely Gardner-Johnson suffered a sprain or a hyper-extension of his knee. These injuries are usually easy to get back from and it seems like he will be out for most if not all of training camp.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one year deal with the Lions after being apart of the Eagles last season. he was traded to Philadelphia last season as he was apart of the New Orleans Saints to start his career. He was drafted in the 4th round to the New Orleans Saints back in 2019. In his line season for the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson had his career best season leading the NFL in interceptions with 6.

The Lions will need to have Gardner-Johnson healthy to start the season. The Lions defense last year got better as the year went on. Their run defense turned from one of the worst to one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Their pass defense, however, was not it.

They have made some free agent additions like Gardner-Johnson and Cameron Sutton. They also drafted Brian Branch in the second round out of Alabama. So if Gardner-Johnson misses any time to start the season, Branch would be slotted into that starting role. Luckily for the Lions, their standout safety should not be out for long.