Lions Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s Injury Not Considered Serious

Owen Jones
Detroit Lions key free agent addition Chauncey Gardner-Johnson went down in practice today with a non-contact knee injury.

 

Luckily according to recent reports the injury he suffered is not considered serious. He is now currently day-to-day. The Lions will for now breath a sigh of relief as they are unlikely to lose to coveted safety for the whole season. It seems likely Gardner-Johnson suffered a sprain or a hyper-extension of his knee. These injuries are usually easy to get back from and it seems like he will be out for most if not all of training camp.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one year deal with the Lions after being apart of the Eagles last season. he was traded to Philadelphia last season as he was apart of the New Orleans Saints to start his career. He was drafted in the 4th round to the New Orleans Saints back in 2019. In his line season for the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson had his career best season leading the NFL in interceptions with 6.

The Detroit Lions are favorites to win the NFC North at +140 according to Michigan sportsbooks.

The Lions will need to have Gardner-Johnson healthy to start the season. The Lions defense last year got better as the year went on. Their run defense turned from one of the worst to one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Their pass defense, however, was not it.

They have made some free agent additions like Gardner-Johnson and Cameron Sutton. They also drafted Brian Branch in the second round out of Alabama. So if Gardner-Johnson misses any time to start the season, Branch would be slotted into that starting role. Luckily for the Lions, their standout safety should not be out for long.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

