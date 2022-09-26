Countries
Las Vegas Raiders Start The New Season In The Worst Possible Way

1 hour ago

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are a disappointing 0-3 at the start of the new NFL season, and the history books don’t favour their start.

On NFL Sunday, the Raiders fell to another defeat as they faced the Titans. The 24-22 defeat means that it’s three straight defeats for the Las Vegas team.

In only their third season in Las Vegas since the franchise relocated from Oakland, they’ve not given the Raiders fans much to cheer about early on.

The Raiders will feel they’ve given themselves as much chance as possible to win their opening games. They’ve lost 24-19, 29-23 and 24-22 against the Chargers, Cardinals and Titans respectively.

What Have The Raiders Players and Staff Said About Being 0-3?

Head coach Josh McDaniels after the game said:

“Nobody likes losing, we all feel sh***y.”

Wide receiver Devante Adams, who made the big money move from Green Bay, was clearly angry:

“I am frustrated and angry. I expect more.

“It’s not easy to win in this league, we know that … but we expect more and we’ll do better as we move forward.”

How Will Their Start Affect Their Postseason Chances?

A 0-3 start isn’t ideal for a team, and even though teams in the past have turned it around, it’s a hard task.

Since the NFL merger, only seven teams have managed to make the postseason after starting 0-3.

Reaction To The Raiders’ Poor Start

The Raiders haven’t received much sympathy on social media for their poor start.

Here are a few that caught our eye:

They’ve got a chance to turn around their fortunes on Sunday as they face on the Broncos who are 2-1 so far this season. It won’t be an easy task for them again, but they need to break their losing streak sooner rather than later.

