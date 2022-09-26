Las Vegas Raiders Start The New Season In The Worst Possible Way

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a disappointing 0-3 at the start of the new NFL season, and the history books don’t favour their start.

On NFL Sunday, the Raiders fell to another defeat as they faced the Titans. The 24-22 defeat means that it’s three straight defeats for the Las Vegas team.

In only their third season in Las Vegas since the franchise relocated from Oakland, they’ve not given the Raiders fans much to cheer about early on.

The Raiders will feel they’ve given themselves as much chance as possible to win their opening games. They’ve lost 24-19, 29-23 and 24-22 against the Chargers, Cardinals and Titans respectively.

What Have The Raiders Players and Staff Said About Being 0-3?

Head coach Josh McDaniels after the game said:

“Nobody likes losing, we all feel sh***y.”

Wide receiver Devante Adams, who made the big money move from Green Bay, was clearly angry:

“I am frustrated and angry. I expect more.

“It’s not easy to win in this league, we know that … but we expect more and we’ll do better as we move forward.”

How Will Their Start Affect Their Postseason Chances?

A 0-3 start isn’t ideal for a team, and even though teams in the past have turned it around, it’s a hard task.

Since the NFL merger, only seven teams have managed to make the postseason after starting 0-3.

The Las Vegas Raiders are the only 0-3 team left in the NFL. Historically only seven teams since the NFL merger have made the postseason after an 0-3 start.https://t.co/sutt8ygOvA pic.twitter.com/wwuOnnmFrL — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 25, 2022

Reaction To The Raiders’ Poor Start

The Raiders haven’t received much sympathy on social media for their poor start.

Here are a few that caught our eye:

Davante Adams after starting 0-3 with the Las Vegas Raiders

pic.twitter.com/6lEDh1fzBX — Hogg (@HoggNFL) September 25, 2022

No one is going to bring up or mention that the Las Vegas Raiders are 0-3 lol they just acquired all of this talent and now they’re 0-3 they’re looking worse than The Jets 😂 — Takeflight68 (@Takeflight681) September 26, 2022

Since the Las Vegas Raiders are the only 0-3 team in the NFL, I guess now we can call them the Loss Vegas Raiders. I’ll see myself out. #NFL #dadjoke — Brian Sykes (@BSykzz) September 26, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders started the season 0-3 and the next two games are against Broncos and Chiefs 😬 pic.twitter.com/Mqq9KqN3lX — Guilherme Fauth (@Gui16Fauth) September 25, 2022

Raiders are down 14-3 early in the second quarter. Las Vegas has no chance competing in the AFC West if they drop to 0-3. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) September 25, 2022

There is 0 excuses for why the Las Vegas Raiders are 0-3. — Maxx (@Bearsmaxx) September 25, 2022

They’ve got a chance to turn around their fortunes on Sunday as they face on the Broncos who are 2-1 so far this season. It won’t be an easy task for them again, but they need to break their losing streak sooner rather than later.

